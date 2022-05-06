Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos asked to pay €50 million for Napoli midfielder; Arsene Wenger heaps praise on Karim Benzema, and more - 5 May 2022

Real Madrid scripted a glorious comeback against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. A late brace from Rodrygo Goes and an extra-time penalty from Karim Benzema helped manager Carlo Ancelotti's team progress to the final.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have been asked to pay €50 million for a Napoli midfielder. Elsewhere, former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has lavished praise on Madrid striker Benzema.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 5th May 2022:

Real Madrid asked to pay €50 million for Fabian Ruiz

Fabian Ruiz is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have been asked to pay €50 million to secure the signature of Fabian Ruiz, according to The Hard Tackle via Il Mattino.

The Spaniard has been in fine form for Napoli since arriving in 2018. He is among the best midfielders in Serie A right now. However, the 26-year-old is approaching the final year of his contract with the Partenopei.

Napoli have had little luck convincing him to sign a new deal so far. The Serie A giants might have to consider cashing in on him if Ruiz continues to stall an extension.

Los Blancos are monitoring the Spaniard with interest and could secure his signature for €50 million. However, they face competition from Barcelona for the player’s services.

Arsene Wenger heaps praise on Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema has been on fire this season.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has heaped praise on Karim Benzema. The Real Madrid striker has scored 43 goals from as many games this season, including 15 in the UEFA Champions League. Ten of those strikes have come in the knockouts.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS, Wenger hailed his countryman as one of the best strikers in the world right now, saying:

"It is something interesting that we are seeing across Europe now: the oldest strikers are the most efficient. Robert Lewandowski, Benzema, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, they are scoring goals at 35 and at 40. The best strikers in Europe are all over 30 years of age. They use every opponent's mistake," said Wenger.

He continued:

"Benzema, I would say, until 30, had two or three kilos too many. Now he's a real athlete, and that's why today, certainly, he's one of the two or three best strikers in the world. I would say he's a demonstration of intelligence and efficiency. Everything he does is intelligent and looks simple. When I see him play, I think I could do the same. He smells the rhythm of the game like nobody else."

Mohamed Salah warned his 'revenge' post could come back to haunt him

Mohamed Salah has been indispensable for Liverpool this season.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah could regret stirring up Real Madrid ahead of the UEFA Champions League final. The Egyptian took to social media to claim that he had a score to settle against Los Blancos, following the Reds' defeat to Madrid in the 2018 final.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Agbonlahor said that Salah shouldn’t have stirred up the hornet’s nest. He said:

"I think (Liverpool) will be (delighted). But I wouldn’t be over delighted. Mo Salah posted on Instagram last night like he’s got a score to settle; he posted that on his Instagram. And I’m thinking sometimes that can come back to bite you. Real Madrid are no mugs; last night they showed that they were the better team for most of the game for me. They’ve still got some good players."

The Reds are in contention for an unprecedented quadruple. They trail Premier League leaders Manchester City by a solitary point with four games to play and take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 14. The Reds won the Carabao Cup earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have nothing to play for this season till the Champions League final. Agbonlahor said about the same:

“And they can rest all their players now for three weeks, three-and-a-half weeks. The La Liga’s won; so they probably won’t play again now for three weeks. Get your feet up; get massages, a little bit of training. Liverpool have got to play their best team every game."

Edited by Bhargav