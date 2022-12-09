Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos backed to sign Josko Gvardiol; club mulling Ferland Mendy sale, more - December 9, 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to wrestle the La Liga title away from Barcelona. The Blaugrana are atop the league after 14 games, but Carlo Ancelotti’s wards are only two points behind in second.

Meanwhile, Shakhtar Donetsk manager Igor Jovicevic reckons Los Blancos could eventually sign Josko Gvardiol. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are contemplating cashing in on Ferland Mendy next summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 9, 2022:

Real Madrid backed to sign Josko Gvardiol by Igor Jovicevic

Josko Gvardiol is enjoying a stellar World Cup.

Igor Jovicevic has backed Real Madrid to sign Josko Gvardiol. The 20-year-old has earned plaudits for his assured performances for Croatia at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Gvardiol has already generated attention from clubs around Europe following his start to the season with RB Leipzig.

The La Liga giants are hot on the heels of the youngster at the moment. Speaking to Marca, Jovicevic said that Leipzig are likely to demand €100m for his signature.

“They already turned down 80 million from Chelsea last summer. I think the transfer, if Leipzig push for it, can go up to 100 million euros, which would make him the most expensive defender in history,” said Jovicevic.

Jovicevic went on to lavish praise on the 20-year-old.

“Tell me, at the age of 20, what defender can you find with that solidity and that mentality, who offers immediate performance and, at the same time, has so much potential for improvement? And, on top of that, he's left-footed, which there aren't many. He can play as a centre-back in a line of three and in a line of four, as a left-back. ... he comes out driving and almost gets into the opponent's box,” said Jovicevic.

Jovicevic also added that Gvardiol could play for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Barcelona but admitted that he would like the player to join Los Blancos.

“He is a 'chosen one’. He could play for any top club. PSG, Barcelona, if it were up to me, I would (want him) go to Real Madrid. I don't want to hear about anything else. What's more, I'm surprised that Real Madrid didn't sign him two or three years ago, although I also understand that they waited for him to mature a bit more,” said Jovicevic.

Gvardiol has appeared 20 times for Leipzig this season across competitions and has scored once. Meanwhile, his heroics helped Croatia past Brazil on penalties in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on Friday (December 9).

Los Blancos mulling Ferland Mendy sale

Ferland Mendy could be on the move next year.

Real Madrid are contemplating Ferland Mendy’s departure from the Santiago Bernabeu next summer, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

The Frenchman arrived at the club in 2019 with a lot of hype, but his performances have dipped recently. He has been heavily involved with the first team this season, racking up 17 appearances across competitions.

Los Blancos Live @TheBlancosLive Ferland Mendy's agent has offered him to many big teams. If there is a good offer, Real Madrid will not be a problem. Ancelotti has already given approval for this potential sale. #rmlive Ferland Mendy's agent has offered him to many big teams. If there is a good offer, Real Madrid will not be a problem. Ancelotti has already given approval for this potential sale. @abc_deportes 🚨 Ferland Mendy's agent has offered him to many big teams. If there is a good offer, Real Madrid will not be a problem. Ancelotti has already given approval for this potential sale. @abc_deportes #rmlive 🇫🇷

However, Los Blancos are far from convinced with his efforts so far and want to bring in an upgrade next year. The La Liga giants have their eyes on Josko Gvardiol, who can operate in the position.

David Alaba is another option Ancelotti could consider should Mendy leave. As such, unless Mendy steps up his efforts at the business end of the season, he could be on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have signed Endrick, says Fabrizio Romano

Real Madrid have won the race to sign Endrick, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The race for the Brazilian’s signature had gathered pace recently, with Chelsea and PSG also on his trail. However, it now appears that the La Liga giants have fended off the competition for the 16-year-old’s signature.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



It will be valid starting from June 2024 until June 2030.



Impressive for a boy born in 2006 who’s gonna cost €60m plus €12m taxes. Understand Endrick will sign a contract valid until June 2030 with Real Madrid. It’s gonna be a six year deal.It will be valid starting from June 2024 until June 2030.Impressive for a boy born in 2006 who’s gonna cost €60m plus €12m taxes. Understand Endrick will sign a contract valid until June 2030 with Real Madrid. It’s gonna be a six year deal. 🚨⚪️🇧🇷 #RealMadridIt will be valid starting from June 2024 until June 2030.Impressive for a boy born in 2006 who’s gonna cost €60m plus €12m taxes. https://t.co/Gma8dUj33e

Endrick is set to sign a new six-year deal that would keep him at the club till 2030. Los Blancos would pay €60 million plus €12 million in taxes for the Brazilian’s signature. Interestingly the player can only move to the Santiago Bernabeu once he turns 18 in 2024.

