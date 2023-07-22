Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos backed to sign Kylian Mbappe; club initiate contact for Dusan Vlahovic, and more - July 22, 2023

Real Madrid are in their pre-season tour of the US. The La Liga giants face AC Milan at the Rose Bowl stadium on Sunday (July 23).

Meanwhile, a former manager has backed Los Blancos to sign Paris Saint-Germain top scorer Kylian Mbappe this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish club have initiated contact with Juventus to sign striker Dusan Vlahovic.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 22, 2023:

Real Madrid backed to sign Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Former Real Madrid manager Bernd Schuster reckons the club will sign Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The French forward is in the final year of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 giants will offload him this summer if he continues to refuse to sign an extension. Los Blancos were previously hoping to sign him on a Bosman move next summer.

Thr 24-year-old was also planning to move in 2024. However, should he become available, the La Liga giants might be tempted to sign him this year. Schuster told BILD that Real Madrid need Mbappe, as they lack a proven goalscorer.

"I can’t imagine Joselu becoming Real Madrid’s regular centre-forward. Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema have always scored 30 or 40 goals a season in the last ten years. Joselu won’t do that. That’s why I think Florentino Perez will sign Mbappe this summer," said Schuster.

He continued:

"Mbappe needs to get into one of the top three leagues in Europe as soon as possible, and Real Madrid still need a striker who guarantees at least 30 goals. The disappointment at PSG is getting bigger and bigger. He is losing his golden years there. He has to leave PSG now."

Mbappe is a long-term target for Los Blancos, who failed to sign him in the last two seasons.

Los Blancos eyeing Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid could sit down with Juventus during the US tour to discuss a potential move for Dusan Vlahovic, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The La Liga giants remain linked with a move for a new No. 9 following Karim Benzema's departure this summer. Joselu has been roped in on a temporary move, but he might not be enough to sustain the rigours of league and UEFA Champions League football.

Vlahovic has emerged as an option, following a decent run with the Bianconeri so far. The Serb's future remains up in the air amid reports of a fallout with manager Massimiliano Allegri.

The Serie A giants are willing to let him leave for a fair price, and Los Blancos are interested. They could use the US tour as an opportunity to discuss a potential move with Juventus. However, Real Madrid face competition from PSG for the 23-year-old.

Luka Modric identifies Arda Guler as his successor

Luka Modric has taken new signing Arda Guler under his wing, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The highly rated midfielder joined Madrid from Fenerbahce this month, with the club pipping Barcelona to his signature. The teenager has already impressed at the Santiago Bernabeu and is backed to become a future superstar.

Modric has taken it upon himself to help Guler adjust to his new environment. The veteran is helping the Turkish youngster on and off the field. The 37-year-old is interacting regularly with Guler during practice sessions.

Having a legend of the game as a mentor will certainly be a big help to the teenager as he looks to break into the first team next season. Modric reckons Guler is capable of filling his shoes at Los Blancos.

The Croatian has told the youngster that he's leaving in 2024 and wants to hand over the fabled No. 10 shirt to Guler.