Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos battling Bayern Munich for Reece James; Andriy Lunin eyeing winter exit, and more - September 23, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing for their La Liga tie against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday (September 24). Carlo Ancelotti’s side have won all six games across competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos face competition from Bayern Munich in their quest to sign Chelsea right-back Reece James. Elsewhere, Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is planning to leave the Santiago Bernabeu in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 23, 2023:

Real Madrid battling Bayern Munich for Reece James

Real Madrid face competition from Bayern Munich for the services of Reece James, according to Defensa Central.

The English full-back is a long-term target for the La Liga giants, who believe he's the right candidate to replace Dani Carvajal at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spanish full-back is nearing the end of his career, so Los Blancos remain keen to lay down succession plans.

James remains a key figure at Chelsea, but that has not deterred Real Madrid. The La Liga giants could be aiming to secure his signature next summer, but prising him away from London would be no easy task.

While convincing the Blues to part ways with James would be a challenge, Los Blancos also have to battle Bayern for his services. Thomas Tuchel’s presence at the Allianz Arena could work in the Bavarians’ favour as they aim to sign the Englishman.

Andriy Lunin eyeing winter exit

Andriy Lunin is looking to leave Real Madrid in January, according to Fichajes. The Ukrainian goalkeeper remains a peripheral figure.

The 24-year-old was hoping to gain much needed gametime following the ACL injury to Thibaut Courtois this summer. However, he has had to play second fiddle to Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was roped in from Chelsea on loan.

Lunin is frustrated with the developments and is looking for a way out in search of regular game time. His situation at the Santiago Bernabeu is unlikely to improve any time soon, so the player has now decided to take the matter intp his hands.

Despite his struggles with the La Liga giants, the 24-year-old’s stock remains high, and he will not be short of options if he decides to leave.

Jamie Carragher wants Jude Bellingham at Liverpool

Jude Bellingham has hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher wants Jude Bellingham at Anfield. The English midfielder has emerged as one of the finest in his position in the last few years.

He has lived up to that reputation since joining Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund this summer. The 20-year-old has hit the ground running with Los Blancos and has kept stalwarts like Toni Kroos and Luka Modric out of the team.

Carragher told CBS that Bellingham could be keen to appear in the Premier League at one point in his career.

“He’s not going to stay there (Real Madrid) his whole career is he? It’s probably hard to leave Madrid, if I’m being totally honest. But at some stage you think if he’s the best player in England and one of England’s greatest ever players, which I think he will become, I think he’s going to sample the Premier League,” said Carragher.

He continued:

“Because he’s been at Birmingham, he’s gone to Borussia Dortmund, he’s gone to Real Madrid – I’m sure at some stage you want to play in the Premier League… And where better than Liverpool? The six-time Champions League winners.”

The Reds were in the race for Bellingham this summer but eventually lost out to the La Liga giants.