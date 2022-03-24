Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos begin contact for Borussia Dortmund midfielder; club ready to improve offer for Erling Haaland, and more - 24 March 2022

Real Madrid have enjoyed a decent season under manager Carlo Ancelotti so far, having already won the Supercopa de Espana. The Italian remains on course to win the La Liga title for the first time in his managerial career. He has also taken his team to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have begun contact with Borussia Dortmund for Jude Bellingham. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are ready to improve their offer for Erling Haaland.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 24th March 2022:

Real Madrid begin contact for Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have initiated contact with Borussia Dortmund regarding a possible move for Jude Bellingham, according to The Hard Tackle via Ramon Alvarez de Mon. The Englishman has been on fire since arriving at the Bundesliga giants in the summer of 2020. The La Liga giants are eager to add the 18-year-old to their roster next year.

Bellingham became a household name after breaking into the Birmingham City FC first team at the age of 16. His immense talent saw clubs around Europe line up for his signature, but it was Dortmund who won the race.

Thrust into a new league in a new country, the Englishman showed maturity beyond his years. He has already become a regular in the Bundesliga side, bagging ten goals and 17 assists, earning admiration from Los Blancos.

The La Liga giants are on the search for a new midfielder to take over the baton from Luka Modric. The Croatian continues to be indispensable for Ancelotti, but is in the twilight of his career. The 36-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down, but Real Madrid are aware that they must prepare for the future. Bellingham has been earmarked as the ideal successor to Modric.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Champions League (1 , 3 )

Europa League (2 , 1 )

Bundesliga (3 , 7 )



🥵 Jude Bellingham is still only 18 and is already getting the business done in every competition Champions League (1, 3Europa League (2, 1Bundesliga (3, 7🥵 Jude Bellingham is still only 18 and is already getting the business done in every competition 🇪🇺 Champions League (1⚽, 3🅰️)🇪🇺 Europa League (2⚽, 1🅰️)🇩🇪 Bundesliga (3⚽, 7🅰️)🥵 Jude Bellingham is still only 18 and is already getting the business done in every competition https://t.co/GzvYZ1rnJy

While the La Liga giants would like to have the Englishman in their ranks this summer, they are focused on more pressing matters. Securing the services of Kylian Mbappe is a priority, while Ancelotti also wants Erling Haaland at the Santiago Bernabeu. Signing the Norwegian could be a costly affair, which is why Ancelotti wants to pursue Bellingham next summer.

The Spanish giants are willing to keep a close eye on the 18-year-old’s development for now. They have already informed Dortmund about their desire to sign the Englishman next year.

Bellingham is a vital cog in Marco Rose’s midfield, so it's unclear whether the Bundesliga side will consider his departure. However, a lucrative offer from Los Blancos could convince them to part ways with the 18-year-old next summer.

Los Blancos ready to improve offer for Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland (left) has been in red-hot form since joining Borussia Dortmund.

Real Madrid are ready to improve their offer for Erling Haaland, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Norwegian is among the most dangerous strikers in Europe at the moment. The 21-year-old is tipped to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer, and there’s already a melee for his signature. Ancelotti is in the market for a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema and believes Haaland could be his man.

Los Blancos Live @LosBlancos_Live After the Clásico, Real Madrid have realized how important it will be to sign Haaland. They will now enter into serious negotiations to sign him together with Mbappé. #Transfers After the Clásico, Real Madrid have realized how important it will be to sign Haaland. They will now enter into serious negotiations to sign him together with Mbappé. @diarioas 🚨 After the Clásico, Real Madrid have realized how important it will be to sign Haaland. They will now enter into serious negotiations to sign him together with Mbappé. @diarioas #Transfers 🇳🇴

The Norwegian, who has bagged 80 goals in 82 games for BvB, could be available on a cut-price deal this summer. However, he is likely to demand an exorbitant salary package.

La Liga giants Madrid are desperate to win the race for his signature and have already submitted an offer for the player. Los Blancos are now willing to raise their proposal to €22 million per year in a bid to secure the 21-year-old’s signature.

However, Manchester City are offering him €30 million annually to move to the Etihad and are leading the race for him at the moment.

Thomas Tuchel identified as Carlo Ancelotti replacement

Thomas Tuchel has been a revelation at Chelsea.

Real Madrid have identified Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel as a possible replacement for Carlo Ancelotti, according to SPORT.

The Italian’s position at the Santiago Bernabeu has come under threat after a 0-4 drubbing against Barcelona at home. Los Blancos are currently atop the league table, leading Sevilla by nine points, and remain the favourites to lift the trophy in May.

However, should Ancelotti fail to secure the league title, he could face the axe this summer. La Liga giants Madrid have zeroed in on Tuchel as a suitable replacement. The German manager’s future is up in the air following sanctions imposed on Blues owner Roman Abramovich for his reported links with Russian President Vladimir Putin following Russia's Ukraine invasion.

Edited by Bhargav