Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos believe Karim Benzema can lead line for 2 more seasons; club not interested in Manchester City midfielder, and more - July 30, 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to face Juventus on Saturday at the Rose Bowl. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is likely to use the game to assess his team's preparations for the UEFA Super Cup clash with Eintracht Frankfurt on August 11.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos believe Karim Benzema can lead the line for two more seasons. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are not interested in a Manchester City midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 30, 2022:

Real Madrid believe Karim Benzema can lead line for two more seasons

Karim Benzema was in red-hot form last season.

Real Madrid are confident Karim Benzema can play at the highest level for two more seasons, according to Marca via Madrid Universal. The French striker was in the form of his life last campaign, registering 44 goals from 46 games. His exploits have made the 34-year-old the favourite for the Ballon d’Or this year, as he helped Madrid win the La Liga-UEFA Champions League double.

It was believed Los Blancos would pursue a fresh face in attack as Benzema’s eventual successor this summer. However, the La Liga giants are convinced the Frenchman can hold on to his current level for two more seasons. As such, they are not actively looking to sign a striker at the moment.

The club are focused on outgoings as they look to cash in on Borja Mayoral and Mariano Diaz. Even if both players depart, Real Madrid will not hit the panic button for a new striker.

The La Liga giants are wary of signing a forward just for the sake of it after burning their hands with Luka Jovic and Mariano. The club could delve into the January transfer window for a hitman if absolutely necessary. There have been talks of pursuing a short-term fix this summer, but there’s no evidence to back those claims.

Ancelotti is already planning to use Eden Hazard as a false nine next season. Apart from the Belgian, Rodrygo and Marco Asensio can also carry out the role and could provide ample cover for Benzema.

Los Blancos not interested in Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva has been linked with a move away from the Emirates this summer.

Real Madrid are not interested in Bernardo Silva, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle. The Manchester City midfielder is eager to leave the Emirates this summer in search of a new challenge. The Portuguese has been one of the mainstays of Pep Guardiola’s first team in recent seasons and has admirers at quite a few clubs around Europe.

The player has been offered to Los Blancos as well as Barcelona this month by his agent Jorge Mendes. However, Ancelotti has already bolstered his midfield by roping in Aurelien Tchouameni this summer. The Italian is currently spoilt for choice in the middle of the park and has no desire to take Silva to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid monitoring Sasa Kalajdzic

Sasa Kalajdzic has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Sasa Kalajdzic, according to AS via The Hard Tackle. The 25-year-old has caught the eye since joining VfB Stuttgard in 2019, but he has been plagued by injuries. However, the Austrian has shown his pedigree when fit, amassing 24 goals and nine assists in 57 games for the Bundesliga side.

His performances have earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos could be in the market for a new striker if they offload some of their fringe players this summer. Kalajdzic would be a solid backup for Benzema and could even slip into the Frenchman’s shoes when he hangs up his boots.

