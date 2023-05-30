Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos closing in on Jude Bellingham; Aston Villa eyeing Marco Asensio, and more - May 30, 2023

Real Madrid will look to end the season with a bang when they face Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (June 4). Carlo Ancelotti’s team will be guaranteed of second place in La Liga with a win.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are edging closer to securing the services of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. Elsewhere, Aston Villa are pushing to sign Madrid striker Marco Asensio.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on May 30, 2023:

Real Madrid closing in on Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is likely to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid are edging closer to signing Jude Bellingham this summer, according to AS.

The La Liga giants have made the English midfielder their top priority at the end of the season. Bellingham has been in blistering form for Borussia Dortmund since arriving at the club in 2020. Los Blancos have had their eyes on the 19-year-old as part of succession plans for their ageing midfield.

Luka Modric is in the twilight of his career, and Toni Kroos is no spring chicken either. Both players are expected to stay at the club for one more season, but Real Madrid are now looking ahead to the future. The club already have talented players like Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni in their ranks.

However, Bellingham is a generational talent who could keep their midfield ticking for years, so the La Liga giants are determined to win the race for his signature. Los Blancos have reportedly agreed personal terms with the 19-year-old, who's also keen to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spanish side are now locked in talks with Dortmund to chalk out a deal.

The two clubs enjoy a amiable relationship, and a transfer is likely expected to proceed without hiccups. Real Madrid are offering €100 million for Bellingham, while the Bundesliga side are holding out for €150 million.

Talks are likely to reach a conclusive end soon, as both clubs want the deal to happen. Bellingham also has admirers at Liverpool, but Los Blancos are firmly in the driving seat in the race for his services.

Aston Villa eyeing Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio is not short of suitors ahead of the summer.

Aston Villa are hoping to secure the services of Marco Asensio this summer, according to Birmingham Live.

The Spaniard’s contract with Real Madrid runs out in just over a month, and talks for an extension haven’t been fruitful yet. The 27-year-old is unimpressed by his lack of game time under Carlo Ancelotti and wants to leave in search of regular football.

Asensio is yet to make a decision on his future, but a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu looks inevitable. The Villans are keeping a close eye on the situation and have moved quickly to win the race for the Spaniard’s signature.

The Premier League side have already initiated contact with the player’s entourage to discuss a possible move. Manager Unai Emery has reportedly been in touch with the 27-year-old to convince him to move to Villa Park.

However, Villa face competition from Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan for the player’s services.

Brazil willing to wait for Carlo Ancelotti

Brazil Football Federation are ready to wait till the end of the season to secure the services of Carlo Ancelotti, according to CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues.

The Selecao are yet to appoint Tite’s replacement after he left the post on the aftermath of a disappointing outing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Ancelotti’s contract with Real Madrid expires in just over a year, and CBF want him to take charge of the South American nation this summer.

Speaking to Band, as cited by Marca, Rodriguez said that the Italian manager remains their preferred choice for the position.

“Our Plan A remains is still (signing Ancelotti). We have a feeling that could work. We will wait until the end of (La Liga Santander). There is already a champion, which is Barcelona, but we will wait until the end of the competition as we feel it might work out. If I was in (Ancelotti's) place, under contract, I wouldn't disrespect the company that hired me either," said Rodrigues.

He continued:

“We want someone who has a project not just for the senior team but also for the underage teams, such as the under-23s, under-20s and under-17s, which can feed into it.

(Ancelotti) is a coach who has that vision and who has the courage to play new talents. That's why, without wanting to disrespect any other coaches - and Brazil has many highly competent coaches - we will continue to wait."

Ancelotti has reiterated his desire to see out his contract with Los Blancos, and his position is not under threat at the moment.

