Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos confident of Luka Modric renewal; Andriy Lunin likely to leave, and more - April 27, 2023

Real Madrid received a lifeline in their title defence after Barcelona's 2-1 La Liga defeat against Real Vallecano on Wednesday (April 26). However, Carlo Ancelotti's side remain 11 points behind the leaders with seven games left.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are confident of tying midfielder Luka Modric to a new deal. Elsewhere, goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is likely to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on April 27, 2023:

Real Madrid confident of Luka Modric renewal

Luka Modric is likely to continue his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are confident of keeping Luka Modric at the club beyond the summer, according to AS via Madrid Universal. The Croatian midfielder's contract with the La Liga giants runs out at the end of the season. The 37-year-old is yet to sign a new deal and is generating interest from across Europe.

Modric has been one of Los Blancos' most important signings in the last decade. The Croatian arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012 and has been integral to the club's recent success.

The 37-year-old has made 480 games across competitions for the Spanish giants, scoring 37 goals and setting up 77. He has shown no signs of slowing down at the moment and remains a key figure under Carlo Ancelotti.

Despite their pursuit of Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid remain keen to keep Modric at the Santiago Bernabeu. They have already agreed a deal to tie him down to a one-year deal. The player is yet to sign across the dotted line, though, but has given his go ahead to a new deal.

Andriy Lunin likely to leave

Andriy Lunin could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Andriy Lunin is likely to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season, according to Mundo Deportivo via Madrid Universal.

The 24-year-old enters the final year of his contract with Los Blancos this summer but hasn't been handed a new deal yet. The La Liga giants are not entirely convinced by the player's performances and are willing to move him on.

Lunin was handed a rare start in the absence of Thibaut Courtois on Tuesday but ended up conceding four goals. While the Ukrainian wasn’t entirely at fault for the goals, it's clear that his long-term future might be away from Real Madrid. The 24-year-old was heavily linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu last summer but ended up staying at the club.

Lunin has made 12 appearances across competitions for Los Blancos this season, but his fate might have already been decided after his nightmarish outing. The Ukrainian would prefer to stay with the La Liga giants, but the club have doubts over his abilities. As such, the 24-year-old could leave for greener pastures this summer.

Eduardo Camavinga has Los Blancos dilemma

Eduardo Camavinga has been a regular feature at the Santiago Bernabeu recently.

Eduardo Camavinga might have to decide whether he wants a position change at Real Madrid, according to The Real Champs.

The French midfielder has been utilised at left-back on multiple occasions this season and has also thrived in the position. His versatility has endeared him to Los Blancos while also putting him in the good books of fans.

The La Liga giants are pleased with the player’s efforts and are contemplating a new deal for the 20-year-old. Camavinga is battling the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric for a place in Ancelotti’s midfield. The Italian also has the likes of Dani Ceballos, Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde, while Real Madrid are eyeing Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham this summer.

As such, there’s likely to be intense competition for places in Los Blancos’ midfield. Camavinga must decide whether he wants to continue as a midfielder or switch to a left-back position, where he’s fast becoming the preferred choice.

