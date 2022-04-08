Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos confident of signing Kylian Mbappe; Arsenal interested in Gareth Bale, and more - 7 April 2022

Real Madrid registered a superb win over Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals first leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. Karim Benzema scored another outstanding hat-trick to help manager Carlo Ancelotti's wards take a huge advantage to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos remain confident of signing Kylian Mbappe this summer. Elsewhere, Arsenal are interested in Gareth Bale.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 7th April 2022:

Real Madrid confident of signing Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe could arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid are confident of securing the services of Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to 90 Min.

Recent reports have claimed that the Frenchman is about to take a U-turn and sign an extension with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The 23-year-old’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Mbappe has enjoyed a steady rise to stardom at the Parc des Princes. Widely regarded among the best players in the world right now, the Frenchman has been in blistering form once again this season. The 23-year-old has scored 28 goals from 38 appearances so far. Los Blancos have been hot on his heels for quite some time now.

The La Liga giants failed in an attempt to prise him away from Paris last summer. Their gargantuan €200 million bid was turned down by the Parisians. Mbappe has not penned a new deal so far, giving rise to speculation about his future. Real Madrid are tipped to pick him up on a Bosman move this summer.

However, there has been another twist in the tale in recent weeks. French president Emmanuel Macron and the Emir of Qatar have been personally involved in contract negotiations. That has reportedly helped tilt the tide in PSG’s favour.

Despite the developments, Los Blancos remain confident of getting their man at the end of the season. Mbappe is the Spanish giants’ numero uno target this year, and they are convinced he will end up at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Arsenal interested in Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Gareth Bale, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Welshman has enjoyed great success at the Santiago Bernabeu in the past but has not been in his element this season.

He has struggled to break into Carlo Ancelotti’s plans so far. The 32-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season, and there’s no contract talks on the horizon. Real Madrid are eager to get his exorbitant wages off their books, and the Gunners are plotting to lure him to the Emirates.

Manager Mikel Arteta is looking for a new wide forward this summer, with Nicolas Pepe likely to leave the club. The Spaniard has included Bale among his shortlisted candidates for the position.

However, securing his services might not be easy, as his astronomical wages could pose a problem. The Welshman might also be reluctant to ruin his relationship with Tottenham Hotspur by moving to the Emirates.

Karim Benzema deserves the Ballon d’Or, says Rio Ferdinand

Karim Benzema has been on fire this season.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has backed Karim Benzema to win the Ballon d’Or award this year. The Frenchman has been in outstanding form so far and has been the driving force behind Los Blancos' rise in the current campaign.

Speaking to BT Sport, as relayed by Marca, the Englishman said that Benzema is the best number nine in the world right now.

“They should already be writing Karim Benzema's name on the next Ballon d'Or. This is the business end and he keeps scoring. He's taken Real Madrid top of the league [in LaLiga Santander]. They are flying and he is the talisman,” said Ferdinand.

"When Cristiano Ronaldo was there, he had the humility to sit in the background because he knew what the team needed, but now he's come out of the shadows. He's 34 and he's the best No.9 in the world. He's on another level. He has goals, assists, link-up play, he can slow the game down...,” said Ferdinand.

Benzema has scored a staggering 36 times across competitions this season.

