Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos consider Dani Ceballos exit, Rodrygo wants Manchester City move, and more - June 5, 2024

Real Madrid enjoyed a highly successful season under Carlo Ancelotti, winning the La Liga title, the Champions League, and the Supercopa de Espana. The Italian manager is now eyeing squad reinforcements ahead of the new campaign.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are ready to offload Dani Ceballos this summer. Elsewhere, Rodrygo Goes is interested in joining Manchester City.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from June 5, 2024.

Real Madrid consider Dani Ceballos exit

Dani Ceballos

Real Madrid are willing to listen to offers for Dani Ceballos this summer, according to The Athletic. The Spanish midfielder is a peripheral face at the Santiago Bernabeu at the moment. Ceballos registered one goal and two assists from 27 games in the 2023/24 season, only eight of which were starts.

The 27-year-old is a long way down the pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti. Despite Toni Kroos' decision to retire, Ceballos' situation isn't expected to improve any time soon. The player is understandably a frustrated figure and has expressed his dissatisfaction to the club.

The La Liga champions would want him to stay, as they consider him a valuable member of the squad. However, they are willing to consider his departure for €10m. AC Milan reportedly have their eyes on the Spaniard and want to take him on loan. However, Los Blancos will only consider a permanent deal.

Rodrygo Goes wants Manchester City move

Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes wants to move to Manchester City, according to The Athletic. The Brazilian forward's place in the starting XI has come into question following Real Madrid's acquisition of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick. Rodrygo hinted at a possible move away from the Santiago Bernabeu in a recent interview.

The 23-year-old has since publicly insisted that he will stay with the La Liga giants, but speculation remains ripe regarding his next move. It now appears that Rodrygo would like to move to the Etihad. However, the report also adds that the Premier League champions have no desire to sign the 23-year-old.

Rodrygo remains a key figure at the Santiago Bernabeu and the club are unlikely to entertain any move for him just yet. Despite the arrival of Mbappe and Endrick, Carlo Ancelotti would prefer to hold on to the 23-year-old, who has a bright future ahead of him. Rodrygo is also under contract until 2028, so even if City eventually change their mind, prising him away won't be a walk in the park.

Former manager outlines secret behind Los Blancos' success

Vincente del Bosque

Former Real Madrid manager Vincente del Bosque believes a strong dressing room bonding is the secret behind the club's continued success. Los Blancos recently made history by picking up their 15th European trophy, beating Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final.

Speaking to MARCA, Del Bosque also paid tribute to the Italian manager and club president Florentino Perez, and backed Kylian Mbappe to succeed at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“Real Madrid has great experience in the European Champions League and winning the title is something wonderful. It is the best team in Europe. The success of the team lies in the locker rooms and in the personal strength of the players,” said Del Bosque.

He continued:

“Real Madrid has outstanding players who have compensated for the injuries and the departure of Karim Benzema. The incorporation of Mbappe will be positive in all aspects for Real Madrid."

He concluded:

"The role of Florentino Perez, president of Real Madrid, is fundamental to the success of the club. Ancelotti is an example to follow in player management. He is successful thanks to his intelligence in achieving titles."

The French superstar will join the Spanish champions as a free agent after parting ways with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the end of his contract this summer.