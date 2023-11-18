Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos considering Carlo Ancelotti renewal, club want Ferland Mendy exit, and more - November 18, 2023

Real Madrid have their eyes on the La Liga trophy this campaign after finishing second behind Barcelona last season. Carlo Ancelotti’s team have won ten of their 13 games so far in the league, losing just one, but are two points behind current leaders Girona on second.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are contemplating handing Carlo Ancelotti a new deal. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants want Ferland Mendy to leave next summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from November 18, 2023.

Real Madrid considering Carlo Ancelotti renewal

Real Madrid are contemplating extending Carlo Ancelotti’s stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Relevo. The Italian manager is in his second stint with the La Liga giants and has enjoyed an impressive run so far. However, his contract expires at the end of the current campaign and he looks set to leave. Ancelotti is largely expected to take over the Brazilian national team next.

Los Blancos have already been linked with multiple managerial candidates for the hot seat next summer. Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is reportedly among the favorites for the job. However, Real Madrid are now considering handing Ancelotti a new two-year deal that will keep him at the club until 2026.

Los Blancos want Ferland Mendy exit

Ferland Mendy’s time at the Santiago Bernabeu is coming to an end

Real Madrid are eager to offload Ferland Mendy next summer, according to The Athletic. The French defender has struggled to live up to expectations at the Santiago Bernabeu, with his fitness record playing spoilsport. The La Liga giants brought in Fran Garcia this summer to add more solidity to the left-back position.

However, they also reportedly have their eyes on Alphonso Davies as the permanent candidate for the job. The Canadian’s contract with Bayern Munich expires in 2025 and he is expected to leave next summer.

Los Blancos want the 23-year-old at the Santiago Bernabeu and are ready to move Mendy on to make space in the squad. The Frenchman will reportedly be allowed to leave for €50m.

Luka Modric opens up on making 500 appearances for Real Madrid

Luka Modric has struggled for game time this season at the Santiago Bernabeu

Luka Modric is incredibly proud to have the opportunity to play 500 games for Real Madrid. The Croatian midfielder arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2012 from Tottenham Hotspur and has been integral to the club’s recent success. Modric has appeared 503 times for Los Blancos till date, registering 37 goals and 78 assists.

The 38-year-old has dropped down the pecking order this season following the arrival of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. The player’s contract with the La Liga giants expires at the end of this season and he hasn’t signed an extension yet.

Speaking to the club’s website, Modric stressed that Real Madrid are an integral part of his life right now.

“Real Madrid is everything to me. It’s part of my life, my family, it’s a way of life. I’m from Croatia, I was born there, but I’ve been here for eleven years and I feel at home. I’m grateful for all I’m experiencing at the best club in football history,” said Modric.

The Croatian also went on to pay tribute to Los Blancos fans, who have had his back over the years.

“It’s incredible, I don’t know what to say. Reaching this milestone is amazing. 500 games is a figure very few players have achieved for Real Madrid. To be among that select few fills me with pride,” said Modric.

He continued:

“Besides all the awards and trophies, the recognition from the fans, who have always been behind me, has been the most important thing. The love I feel every time I set foot on the Bernabéu pitch makes me very happy. So I always looked to repay that by giving it my all.”

Speculation is ripe regarding Modric’s move, with a transfer to Saudi Arabia reportedly on the cards.