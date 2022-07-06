Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos contemplating €50 million offer for Bayern Munich forward; Arsenal submit €40 million bid for Marco Asensio, and more - July 6, 2022

Real Madrid will look to maintain their stranglehold in the league and Europe next upcoming campaign. Los Blancos won the La Liga and UEFA Champions League last season.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants are contemplating a €50 million bid for a Bayern Munich forward. Elsewhere, Arsenal have offered €40 million for Marco Asensio. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 6, 2022:

Real Madrid contemplating €50 million offer for Serge Gnabry

Serge Gnabry could leave the Allianz Arena this summer

Real Madrid are contemplating a move for Serge Gnabry this summer, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The German forward is in a contract standoff with Bayern Munich at the moment. The 26-year-old’s current deal expires in 12 months, and the Bavarians are looking to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena. However, Gnabry is yet to respond to their offer, so the Bundesliga giants could look to cash in on him if he continues to stall. Los Blancos are planning to take advantage of the situation.

Bayern bosses want to sit down with Serge Gnabry and his agents in the days after his return to training to make a quick decision on the player's future. Gnabry has an offer that the club considers more than fair and need the player's wage demands

Manager Carlo Ancelotti hoped to add Kylian Mbappe to his attack this summer, but the Frenchman opted to stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Italian could be interested in securing an alternate to Mbappe, with Gnabry emerging as a superb option to indulge in. The German is among the most dangerous attackers in European football at the moment and could be available for €50 million. However, a move is likely to depend on Marco Asensio’s future.

Arsenal submit €40 million bid for Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have submitted an offer of €40 million for the signature of Marco Asensio, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The Spaniard’s current contract with Real Madrid expires next summer, but he has not been offered a new deal yet. The Gunners are looking to add more firepower to their attack this summer and have their eyes on the 26-year-old

Asensio enjoyed a fruitful 2021-22 season with Los Blancos, scoring 12 goals in 42 games. However, the La Liga giants are willing to cash in on him this summer.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta wants Asensio as a replacement for the faltering Nicolas Pepe. The Premier League giants could face competition from AC Milan for the 26-year-old’s signature, though.

Lucas Vazquez opens up on Champions League triumph

Lucas Vasquez was an key member of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad last season.

Lucas Vasquez has opened up on Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League triumph last season. Los Blancos displayed their resilience and indomitable spirit last season to win the coveted tournament.

Speaking to AS, Vasquez has said that his team’s never-say-die spirit helped them lift a record-extending 14th European title.

"It was a crazy Champions League campaign. The secret to our success was the philosophy that defines Real Madrid: never giving up, believing right until the very end, everyone pulling in the same direction. … They all sound like cliches, but that’s what it was all about," said Vazquez.

He continued:

There were moments in the knockout stages where we were completely out of it, but we had key periods where we played really well, be it because of the magic of the Bernabeu, because we were playing in front of our home fans."

Vazquez added:

"Every single player believed in what we could achieve as a team, and we made it possible to reach the final. La Decimocuarta (Madrid’s 14th European Cup win) was very special for everyone."

Vasquez also paid tribute to the fans for helping the players believe in themselves.

"Emotionally, our run towards the final in Paris is hard to surpass. It was crazy. Playing those return legs at the Bernabeu against those big teams made it all the more special for us, for the fans, for everyone," said Vazquez.

He added:

"It was less about our opponents than about us. We knew that at any point, we could turn it around, that we could create a clear goalscoring opportunity. Knowing that the fans were there getting right behind us was really important for us. When we’re struggling a little bit mentally, they drive us on. They create the kind of magical atmosphere that led to what happened."

Madrid overcame aggregate deficits against PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City in the knockout rounds to reach the final, where they beat Liverpool 1-0 in Paris.

