Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos contemplating Fran Garcia move; Manchester City eyeing Ferland Mendy, and more - January 12, 2023

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought win over Valencia on Wednesday (January 11) in the Supercopa de Espana semifinals. Carlo Ancelotti's team won 4-3 on penalties after the game had ended 1-1 after extra time.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are contemplating a move for Fran Garcia. Elsewhere, Manchester City are willing to pay €60 million for Ferland Mendy. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 12, 2023:

Real Madrid contemplating Fran Garcia move

Fran Garcia is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are mulling a move for Fran Garcia, according to Marca. The Spanish left-back has gone from strength to strength at Rayo Vallecano recently and is generating interest from Premier League clubs. The 23-year-old has a release clause of just €10 million, which makes him an enticing prospect for his suitors.

Los Blancos are also keeping a close eye on Garcia’s development at the Estadio de Vallecas. Real Madrid own 50% rights of the Spaniard, which means they could secure his signature for a mere €5 million. Ancelotti has given his seal of approval to the player, and the club are planning to move for him in the summer.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Real Madrid are becoming more & more convinced in each day that passes about signing Fran García. Real Madrid are becoming more & more convinced in each day that passes about signing Fran García. @marca 🚨 Real Madrid are becoming more & more convinced in each day that passes about signing Fran García. @marca https://t.co/qbdFG1tFGP

The La Liga giants are eager to bring in an upgrade on Ferland Mendy and have set their sights on Garcia. The 23-year-old has appeared 18 times across competitions for Vallecano this season, registering two assists.

Manchester City willing to pay €60 million for Ferland Mendy

Ferland Mendy is wanted at the Etihad.

Manchester City are ready to offer €60 million to secure the signature of Ferland Mendy, according to Fichajes.

Real Madrid are willing to offload the player this summer, as he has failed to live up to expectations. The 27-year-old has been rock-solid at the back for the La Liga giants, but his offensive contributions have not been as expected.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra EXCL: Ferland Mendy’s performances doesn’t convince everyone a within the club. They believe a €50m player should be better in attack. Therefore, they are yet to respond to requests to renew his contract. EXCL: Ferland Mendy’s performances doesn’t convince everyone a within the club. They believe a €50m player should be better in attack. Therefore, they are yet to respond to requests to renew his contract. @Carpio_Marca 🚨EXCL: Ferland Mendy’s performances doesn’t convince everyone a within the club. They believe a €50m player should be better in attack. Therefore, they are yet to respond to requests to renew his contract. @Carpio_Marca https://t.co/WyW1FiLa86

Los Blancos want their full-backs to be an integral part of their attack and are unimpressed by Mendy’s lack of impact in the final third.

The player’s time at the club is likely to come to an end in the summer, and the Cityzens are eager to take him to the Premier League. Juventus and Inter Milan are also eyeing the player with interest and are willing to invest heavily on his signature too.

Mendy has appeared 20 times across competitions for Real Madrid this season, registering an assist.

Genarro Gattuso praises Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois has been one of Ancelotti’s key players this season.

Valencia manager Genarro Gattuso has praised Thibaut Courtois after the defeat against Real Madrid in midweek. The Belgian goalkeeper made a few key stops, including Jose Gaya’s penalty to help Los Blancos reach the final.

Speaking after the game, Gattuso said that his team played well despite a change in formation.

“I don’t know if my team was better than the rival. Tactically we have prepared with a totally different line-up than we have played in the last four months with two midfielders. We have had chances to score, and we have had a good game,” said Gattuso.

Managing Madrid @managingmadrid Gattuso has high praise for Courtois after Valencia’s loss to Real Madrid managingmadrid.com/2023/1/12/2355… Gattuso has high praise for Courtois after Valencia’s loss to Real Madrid managingmadrid.com/2023/1/12/2355…

Gattuso went on to shower praise on Courtois:

“Courtois is a goalkeeper who has been playing at an incredible level for many years. My goalkeeper today also had four or five very good saves. We know that Courtois is a great goalkeeper. We have not been lucky. In my life, I have won a World Cup on penalties, and today we have not been lucky."

Courtois has now appeared 18 times across competitions this season for Los Blancos, registering four clean sheets.

