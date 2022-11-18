Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos contemplating January move for Chelsea defender; Thomas Tuchel interested in taking charge at Santiago Bernabeu, and more - November 18, 2022

Real Madrid trail leaders Barcelona by two points after 14 La Liga games, having won 11 games and drawing two.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are mulling a move for a Chelsea defender in January. Elsewhere, former Blues amanger Thomas Tuchel is interested in taking charge at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 18, 2022:

Real Madrid contemplating January move for Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning to move for Cesar Azpilicueta in January, according to Futbol Total via The Hard Tackle.

The Spanish defender appeared close to leaving Chelsea this summer before signing a new deal. However, the veteran has struggled for game time this season and has dropped down the pecking order under Graham Potter.

With his contract set to expire in 2024, there's considerable interest in his services. Los Blancos are looking for a new right-back as a backup for Dani Carvajal, following the struggles of Lucas Vasquez.

Azpilicueta has emerged as a stop-gap solution, and the La Liga giants are willing to pay €10 million for his signature in January. The 33-year-old has appeared 17 times for the Blues this season.

Thomas Tuchel interested in taking charge at Santiago Bernabeu

Thomas Tuchel is taking a sabbatical from football management.

Thomas Tuchel wants to take charge of Real Madrid in the near future, according to Sport Bild via The Real Champs.

The German manager enjoyed a decent run with Chelsea before he was relieved of his duties this September. Tuchel hasn't taken up a management job since then but will not be short of options should he want to make a comeback.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone Thomas Tuchel thinks there could be an opening at Real Madrid, Barça or Juventus beyond 2023, jobs that he would be interested in. Thomas Tuchel thinks there could be an opening at Real Madrid, Barça or Juventus beyond 2023, jobs that he would be interested in. @SPORTBILD 🇩🇪 Thomas Tuchel thinks there could be an opening at Real Madrid, Barça or Juventus beyond 2023, jobs that he would be interested in. @SPORTBILD https://t.co/xXUUvtTgWB

Los Blancos, meanwhile, have gone from strength to strength under Ancelotti. The Italian remains on course to repeat the feat this season, but is now 63. He previously hinted that his stint at the Santiago Bernabeu could be his swansong.

Should Ancelotti look to hang up his boots in the near future, Tuchel could be among the frontrunners to replace him. The German wants to take charge of a big club after 2023 and likes the idea of managing Real Madrid, Barcelona or Juventus.

Freddie Adu backs Christian Pulisic to join Los Blancos

Christian Pulisic is currently preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Former USA striker Freddie Adu reckons Christian Pulisic is good enough to play for Real Madrid.

The Chelsea forward has blown hot and cold since arriving at the club in 2019. He has been in and out of the team under Graham Potter as well and is linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Offers Bet, as cited by Football London, Adu said that Pulisic would improve massively if he plays regularly.

"He hasn’t had a lot of chances with Chelsea. Recently there hasn’t been a massive amount of US players have gotten to play consistently in the Premier League. If Pulisic gets consistent game time and is a regular starter, his game will go a whole new level. Training is one thing, but playing matches is what sharpens your game and takes your game to the next level," said Adu.

Adu added that he would be amazed if Pulisic went on to play for Los Blancos.

"I’d be amazed if he was the first US player to play at Real Madrid. When you think of Madrid, it’s the biggest club in the world to a lot of people. He’s good enough; he’s talented enough; it’s just a matter of getting that playing time, and once he gets it, he needs to take advantage of it" said Adu.

He continued:

"It can’t be one good game, one okay game – he has to be consistent. So this is a very important World Cup, not only for him, but a lot of players in the squad."

Pulisic has one goal and two assists from 18 appearances across competitions for the Blues this season.

