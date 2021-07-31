Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos contemplating move for €60m Napoli star, David Alaba’s contract details revealed, and more - 31st July 2021

Real Madrid are scheduled to begin their La Liga campaign in two weeks' time, but they have only added David Alaba to their squad so far. Manager Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping for more reinforcements before the summer window comes to a close.

Real Madrid are currently monitoring multiple targets for their defense as they look to bolster their backline ahead of the start of the new season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 31 July 2021.

Real Madrid contemplating move for €60m Napoli star

Kalidou Koulibaly

Real Madrid are contemplating a move for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. Los Blancos are eyeing defensive reinforcements after losing both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

Ancelotti is reportedly eager to reunite with his former player and bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Senegalese joined Napoli in 2014 and is one of the best defenders in Serie A at the moment.

Ancelotti dreams of taking Koulibaly to Real Madrid, but De Laurentiis makes a wall. He is not transferable in Spalletti’s eyes, and the president wants €60M. He is under contract until 2023 and Napoli have no intention of depriving themselves. (@repubblica via @CalcioNapoli24) — SSC Nap⚽️li News (@SSCNapoliNews_) July 29, 2021

Koulibaly has already made 283 appearances for the Italian side and Ancelotti believes the Senegalese will vastly improve the current Real Madrid backline. Koulibaly is also wanted by Everton, with former Napoli boss Rafa Benitez also itching to reignite their partnership.

However, the 30-year-old is an integral part of Napoli's first team and the Serie A side will only let him leave for around €60m.

David Alaba’s contract details revealed

David Alaba

Real Madrid have handed David Alaba a massive contract for making the move to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Marca via Der Spiegel. The Austrian joined Real Madrid on a free transfer after his contract with Bayern Munich expired this summer.

The Austrian received a signing bonus worth €17.7m, while his agent Pini Zahavi earned a commission fee of €5.2m. Alaba's father George Alaba was handed €6.3m.

David Alaba will earn over €115million over the five years of his Real Madrid contract. He's also got a signing fee of €17.7million as a free agent, whilst his agent pockets €5.2million as a commission and the Austrian's family receive €6.3million. [Der Spiegel] pic.twitter.com/Pc2erj2TfF — 𝗥𝗠𝗢𝗻𝗹𝘆 (@ReaIMadridOnly) July 30, 2021

Alaba will earn €19.47m per season over five years and Los Blancos have set his release clause at €850m. The Austrian is set to pocket around €115m if he stays the full length of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid join race for Dutch ace

Sven Botman

Real Madrid have joined the race for Sven Botman, according to The Hard Tackle via El Gol Digital. The 21-year-old has impressed since joining Lille from Ajax last summer. He is also reportedly wanted by Liverpool.

Botman made 47 appearances in all competitions for Lille last season and registered one assist, helping them lift the league title. His assured performances at the back have not escaped the attention of Los Blancos, who are hoping to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Lille could be forced to sell their prized asset to address their financial woes and Los Blancos are eager to take advantage of the situation.

Edited by Arvind Sriram