Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos contemplating move for Ajax forward in 2023; Nottingham Forest monitoring Alvaro Odriozola, and more - August 18, 2022

Real Madrid will look to continue their strong start to the season when they face Celta Vigo on Saturday in La Liga. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has won both his games across competitions this campaign, including the UEFA Super Cup against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning to dive for an Ajax forward next summer. Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest are monitoring Alvaro Odriozola. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 18, 2022:

Real Madrid contemplating move for Antony in 2023

Antony is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are contemplating a move for Antony in 2023, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle. The Brazilian has turned heads for Ajax recently. He's already wanted by Manchester United this summer, and Madrid have now entered the fray.

Antony arrived at Ajax in 2020 from Sao Paulo and has developed in leaps and bounds since then. The 22-year-old has established himself as a first-team regular at the Johan Cruyff Arena, successfully filling the boots of Hakim Ziyech. He has amassed 25 goals from 82 games for the Eredivisie champions, including two in three games this season.

The Brazilian’s steady rise has captured the attention of Los Blancos. The Spanish giants have been monitoring the player for a while and have now decided to go for the kill next year. Madrid are likely to be in the market for Marco Asensio’s replacement in 2023. The Spaniard has entered the final year of his contract and is likely to leave next summer on a Bosman.

Los Blancos want to rope in Antony to take Asensio's place in the squad and are considering a move for him next summer. However, they face competition from Manchester United for the player’s signature.

Nottingham Forest monitoring Alvaro Odriozola

Alvaro Odriozola could be on his way to the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest are interested in taking Alvaro Odriozola to the Premier League, according to AS via Sport Witness.

The Spanish right-back spent last season on loan with Fiorentina and doesn’t have a future at the Santiago Bernabeu. Ancelotti remains unimpressed by the 26-year-old and is ready to let him leave.

Odriozola is eager to move in search of regular football, and Forest are willing to secure his signature. Manager Steve Cooper has been quite busy in the transfer market this summer and now has his eyes on the Spaniard. Los Blancos are likely to let him go if they receive a suitable offer.

Reinier Jesus likely to join Girona on loan

Reinier Jesus is likely to leave the Santiago Bernabeu on loan this summer.

Reinier Jesus is close to joining Girona on loan this summer, according to Marca via The Hard Tackle.

The Brazilian has failed to make a mark since joining Real Madrid in 2020. He spent the last two years on loan at Borussia Dortmund, where he struggled to break into the starting XI. The 20-year-old is back at the club this summer but is unlikely to hang around for too long.

Los Blancos are eager for him to continue his development away from the club at the moment, as all four of their non-EU slots are currently booked. Girona are willing to take him off their hands and are close to securing his services on loan.

