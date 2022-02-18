Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos contemplating move for Ajax star; club interested in Brazilian full-back, and more - 18 February 2022

Real Madrid will be eager to maintain their stranglehold atop La Liga when they face Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday. After a disappointing defeat to PSG in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg in midweek, manager Carlo Ancelotti will seek to get back to winning ways.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are contemplating a summer move for an Ajax star. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are interested in a Brazilian full-back who plays for Shakhtar Donetsk.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 18th February 2022:

Real Madrid contemplating move for Noussair Mazraoui

Real Madrid are contemplating a move for Noussair Mazraoui this summer.

Real Madrid are contemplating a move for Noussair Mazraoui this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Moroccan is one of the stars at Ajax, but his current contract expires at the end of the season. The La Liga giants are plotting to sign the 24-year-old in a Bosman move.

Mazraoui has gone from strength to strength at the Johan Cruyff Arena in recent times. He was thrust to the limelight after the departure of Sergino Dest in 2020. The Moroccan has since established himself as a first-team regular in the Eredivisie side.

He has picked up five goals and three assists in 25 games this season, earning admiration from Los Blancos.

The Spanish side are on the lookout for a replacement for Dani Carvajal, who has shown signs of regression this season. Lucas Vazquez has failed to make a mark in the makeshift role. Alvaro Odriozola is currently on loan with Fiorentina, but is not part of manager Carlo Ancelotti’s plans.

The Italian wants to add a new right-back to his squad this summer, and has drawn up a shortlist of possible targets. Norde Mukiele is one of the players being courted by the Italian. Mazraoui has now been included in that list. Real Madrid will be particularly enticed by the fact that they could pick him up for free.

However, Los Blancos could face stiff competition from Barcelona for the 24-year-old’s services. The Blaugrana are looking for a new right-back, as Sergino Dest has failed to impress manager Xavi. The club could offload the American this summer, and replace him with Mazraoui.

The Moroccan is also wanted by Borussia Dortmund, and could ignite a bidding war for his services at the end of the season.

Los Blancos interested in Dodo

Los Blancos are interested in Dodo, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Brazilian right-back has earned rave reviews for his performances since joining Shakhtar Donetsk at the start of 2018. He has amassed 97 appearances for the Ukrainian side, scoring five goals and setting up 17 more. The 23-year-old’s emergence has caught the eye of the La Liga giants.

Los Blancos desire a new right-back this summer to offset the alarming decline of Dani Carvajal. The Spanish side are convinced Dodo has the quality to succeed at the Santiago Bernabeu. Manager Carlo Ancelotti could dive for the 23-year-old at the end of the season.

Fiorentino Perez interested in Mauricio Pochettino

Real Madrid are considering replacing Carlo Ancelotti with Mauricio Pochettino.

Real Madrid are considering replacing Carlo Ancelotti with Mauricio Pochettino, according to The Independent.

Florentino Perez was aghast at the team’s display against PSG this week. Los Blancos failed to register a shot on target on the night. Ancelotti could have his job on the line unless he manages to turn the tie around in the second leg.

Los Blancos have identified Pochettino as an ideal replacement for the Italian. The Argentinean is the favourite to take over at Manchester United this summer. As such, the La Liga giants might have to act quickly if they want Pochettino to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu.

