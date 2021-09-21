Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos contemplating move for Dutch fullback, Ligue 1 giants interested in Spanish star, and more - 21st September 2021

Real Madrid have enjoyed a blistering start to life under Carlo Ancelotti. Los Blancos have won four of their five games in the league, scoring 15 goals. They are currently top of the La Liga table, two points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid are planning to move for a Dutch fullback next summer. Lyon are interested in a Los Blancos star.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from September 21, 2021.

Real Madrid contemplating move for Denzel Dumfries

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Denzel Dumfries

Real Madrid are contemplating a move for Denzel Dumfries, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

Los Blancos remain eager to bolster their defense next summer and have added the Dutch fullback to their wish list. Dumfries was wanted by Carlo Ancelotti at Everton and joined Inter Milan this summer.

The Dutchman caught the eye at Euro 2020 and has already hit the ground running in Serie A. Real Madrid are struggling with Dani Carvajal's fitness issues, with the player set to be sidelined after picking up another injury against Valencia on Sunday.

Los Blancos do have Lucas Vazquez on their roster, but the Spaniard is not getting any younger, so a move for a new right-back does make sense.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🚨| The tests carried out on Carvajal show he's suffered an injury to his right calf. He will be OUT for a month. @marca 🚨| The tests carried out on Carvajal show he's suffered an injury to his right calf. He will be OUT for a month. @marca https://t.co/LhH3tSsbhD

Dumfries can be a stellar option for the La Liga giants to indulge in. At 25 years of age, the Dutchman is entering his prime and could be the answer to Real Madrid's right-back conundrum.

Dumfries can be a hit at the Santiago Bernabeu and can slot effortlessly into Ancelotti's tactics.

Lyon interested in Isco

Lyon have entered the race to sign Isco

Lyon have entered the race to sign Isco, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Spaniard has struggled to break into Real Madrid's starting XI in recent times.

Isco's future was subject to speculation over the summer but he ended up staying at the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite Carlo Ancelotti taking charge of Los Blancos, Isco's situation has failed to improve.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra

[🎖] 🚨| The only contract ending in June that Real Madrid will consider renewing is Luka Modrić's. Bale, Isco and Marcelo are not going to prolong their bond with the club. Other players with a current contract, if they are not comfortable, have the door open. @RMadridistaReal [🎖] 🚨| The only contract ending in June that Real Madrid will consider renewing is Luka Modrić's. Bale, Isco and Marcelo are not going to prolong their bond with the club. Other players with a current contract, if they are not comfortable, have the door open.

@RMadridistaReal [🎖]

The midfielder's stock remains high despite his misfortunes with Real Madrid. Isco's current deal expires next year and Los Blancos have no intentions of tying him down to a new deal.

The 29-year-old is not part of Carlo Ancelotti’s plans but could be an interesting choice for Lyon. The French side are planning to target Isco if Houssem Aouar departs the club.

Real Madrid interested in Slovenian forward

Real Madrid are interested in Slovenian forward Benjamin Sesko, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The 18-year-old has registered six goals and an assist from 12 games this season for RB Salzburg and is already being compared to Erling Haaland.

Los Blancos are eager to secure his services, but the youngster is also wanted by Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Real Madrid have a knack of picking the next generation of superstars before they become household names. Los Blancos are planning to repeat the trick with Sesko, who is being considered as a successor to Karim Benzema.

