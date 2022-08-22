Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos contemplating move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder; club set to sign Spanish prodigy, and more - August 21, 2022

Real Madrid secured a thumping 4-1 win over Celta Vigo on Saturday in La Liga. Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde were on the score sheet as Carlo Ancelotti's men continued their perfect start to the season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are contemplating a move for a Tottenham Hotspur midfielder. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are set to sign a Spanish prodigy this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 21, 2022:

Real Madrid contemplating Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg move

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are mulling over a move for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, according to The Daily Telegraph via The Hard Tackle.

The La Liga giants are looking to bring in a new face to replace Casemiro, who moved to Old Trafford this summer. Los Blancos have identified Hojbjerg as a replacement for the Brazilian after failing in their pursuit of Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes.

The Danish midfielder first caught the eye with Southampton before securing a move to Tottenham Hotspur in 2020.

He has continued his good form with Spurs, registering six goals and nine assists in 104 games across competitions. His exploits have prompted interest from Los Blancos, who believe he could build a promising partnership with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Los Blancos set to sign Iker Bravo

Real Madrid are set to complete the signing of Iker Bravo from Bayer Leverkusen, according to AS.

Los Blancos have agreed a deal with the Bundesliga side that will see Bravo return to Spain. The Spanish striker will arrive on a season-long loan, with an option to buy for €6 million next summer. However, the move will require permission from FIFA, as the player is still a minor.

Once FIFA gives the go ahead, the move will be made official. The Spain U-17 starlet is likely to be drafted into Real Madrid Castilla, where he will continue his development.

Aurelien Tchouameni is different from Casemiro, says Ancelotti

Aurelien Tchouameni is expected to fill Casemiro's boots at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti has admitted that Aurelien Tchouameni is not a like-for-like replacement for Casemiro.

The Brazilian left Real Madrid this summer to join Manchester United. Ancelotti drafted the Frenchman into the starting XI against Celta Vigo to take Casemiro’s place.

Speaking after the game, Ancelotti pointed out that the veterans and youngsters in the team worked together to good effect.

"We have to think about the transition; it can be smooth or a little more forced. The veterans understand it, and the youngsters have shown that they deserve a place. It's important to manage the dressing room well, and we need the understanding of the veterans and the patience of the younger players,” said Ancelotti.

The Italian also had special praise for Luka Modric, who ran the show once again for the visitors.

“He's immortal. He's always prepared; he always plays well. His goal changed the game, and until then, it was evenly balanced and competitive. They pressed well, and we had some problems. We improved in the second half, and our transitions were brilliant,” said Ancelotti.

Ancelotti went on to add that he's pleased with Tchouameni’s performance against Celta.

“As we've said before, he's a player with a very different skillset to Casemiro. He played well today, and he has shown what he shows us in training,” said Ancelotti.

Tchouameni started alongside Luka Modric and Eduardo Camavinga in midfield on Saturday.

