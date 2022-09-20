Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos duo delighted with summer signing; Barcelona planning Bosman move for Marco Asensio, and more - September 20, 2022

Real Madrid have entered the break with a 100% win record after eight games across competitions this season. Carlo Ancelotti's men are atop the La Liga standings and are also sitting at the top of their UEFA Champions League group.

Meanwhile, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are delighted with Aurelien Tchouameni. Elsewhere, Barcelona are planning a Bosman move for Marco Asensio. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 20, 2022:

Luka Modric and Toni Kroos delighted with Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni has hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are very pleased with Aurelien Tchouameni, according to Marca via The Real Champs.

The French midfielder joined Real Madrid this summer as a future replacement for Casemiro. However, the Brazilian left for Manchester United before the end of the window, thrusting Tchouameni into regular action.

The 22-year-old has responded brilliantly, ensuring that Los Blancos didn't feel the absence of Casemiro. Tchouameni has also forged a solid partnership with the old workhorses at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The newly formed midfield trio of Tchouameni, Modric and Kroos has been a hit so far. The two veterans are delighted to have the Frenchman around, even though his playing style is different from Casemiro's.

The La Liga giants broke the bank for the Frenchman this summer - dishing out €80 million - and the player already looks like a superb bit of business.

Barcelona planning Bosman move for Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are plotting a move for Marco Asensio next summer, according to Mundo Deportivo via Madrid Universal.

The 26-year-old is an isolated figure at Real Madrid this season and has struggled to secure regular football. His contract runs out next summer, but Asensio has no desire to sign an extension.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @mundodeportivo Barcelona are interested in signing Marco Asensio. His contract with Real Madrid expires in 2023. Barça like him because of his age, quality and versatility. Barcelona are interested in signing Marco Asensio. His contract with Real Madrid expires in 2023. Barça like him because of his age, quality and versatility.— @mundodeportivo https://t.co/YGsY6isZQ3

The Blaugrana believe the player still has a lot of football left in him and want to take him to the Camp Nou.

Asensio managed ten goals from 31 games in the league last season despite not being a first-team regular. The Blaugrana are convinced he can add quality and experience to their squad. His availability on a Bosman move would be the cherry on the pie.

Real Madrid have coped well in Karim Benzema's absence, says Carlo Ancelotti

Karim Benzema has four goals and one assist from six games this season.

Carlo Ancelotti is happy at Real Madrid's ability to cope with Karim Benzema's absence.

The French striker is Los Blancos' most important player but has missed the last three games across competitions because of a muscle injury. However, the club have still continued their perfect start to the season despite Benzema's absence.

Speaking after the win over Atletico Madrid at the weekend, Ancelotti pointed out that Madrid's forward players have stepped up in Benzema's absence.

"I think we've replaced Karim well. We have done well; everyone who has played in this position has done well. Today Rodrygo scored a spectacular goal. What has emerged is that the squad is very competitive without Karim, the most important player in the squad," said Ancelotti

He added:

"There are things that can be improved; that's normal, but the reality is that I can't ask for more from this team. We have won every game so far. I am very happy and proud to coach these players."

M•A•J @Ultra_Suristic



Ancelotti: “If Simeone has said that we have defended well in a low block, I thank him for the compliment." Simeone: "Seeing Real Madrid defending low & attacking like this reminds me of our 'Atleti' with Diego Costa. Some criticized that we played defensively." #MadridDerby Ancelotti: “If Simeone has said that we have defended well in a low block, I thank him for the compliment." Simeone: "Seeing Real Madrid defending low & attacking like this reminds me of our 'Atleti' with Diego Costa. Some criticized that we played defensively." #MadridDerbyAncelotti: “If Simeone has said that we have defended well in a low block, I thank him for the compliment." 😂 https://t.co/bpZkX2qfIO

The Italian also responded to Diego Simeone's subtle jibe regarding Real Madrid's defensive low block.

"Yes, we defended with a low block, and we are used to it. We avoided (Antoine) Griezmann or Joao Felix hitting on the counter; the low block allowed us to control them well. If Simeone says that we defended well in low block, I say thank you; it's a compliment," said Ancelotti.

Los Blancos have conceded six goals in the league this season and scored 17.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far