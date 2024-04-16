Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos end Dani Olmo chase, club eyeing Murillo, and more - April 16, 2024

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of the Champions League quarterfinals second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday, April 17, at the Etihad. The tie remains evenly poised at 3-3 from the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Meanwhile, the La Liga giants have left the race to sign Dani Olmo this summer. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are interested in Murillo.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 16, 2024.

Real Madrid end Dani Olmo chase

Dani Olmo could be on the move this summer

Real Madrid are not planning to move for Dani Olmo this summer, according to Fichajes. The Spanish midfielder has been in fine form for RB Leipzig in recent times, although he has struggled with fitness issues this season. However, Olmo has still managed eight goals and five assists from 22 outings across competitions. The player could ignite a bidding war for his services this summer and it was previously believed that he also has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The La Liga giants could be tempted to move for a new midfielder this summer with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in the final months of their contracts. While Kroos could sign a new deal, Modric is likely to leave. However, it now appears that the club are no longer interested in a move for Olmo this summer.

Los Blancos eyeing Murillo

Murillo has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are interested in Murillo, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Brazilian defender has been a revelation since joining Nottingham Forest last summer. This season, he has appeared 31 times across competitions, all of which have been starts. His efforts have caused a stir at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Los Blancos expected to sign a new defender this year.

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to move for a new face to become Eder Militao's long-term partner at the back. Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Nacho Fernandes are all on the wrong side of 30 and Murillo could be a fine option for the Italian tactician to explore. However, the La Liga giants are likely to face competition from Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool as well as Barcelona for the 21-year-old.

Xabi Alonso backed to become Real Madrid manager

Xabi Alonso has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro believes Xabi Alonso will eventually end up at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spanish manager guided the German club to a historic Bundesliga triumph this season last weekend, with nine games left to play. Alonso has admirers at Real Madrid and has been named as a possible replacement for Carlo Ancelotti when he eventually leaves the post.

Speaking to El Larguero, as cited by Madrid Universal, Carro admitted that it is hard to predict when Alonso will join Los Blancos.

"I have no doubts. One day, Xabi Alonso will be Real Madrid’s manager. No doubts at all, zero doubts! The only doubt is when he will sign for Real Madrid. But it will happen, trust me. I am sure," said Carro.

Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last 43 games in all competitions this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback