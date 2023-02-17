Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos end interest in Dusan Vlahovic; Toni Kroos updates on future, and more - February 16, 2023

Real Madrid secured a thumping 4-0 La Liga win over Elche at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (February 15). Marco Asensio and Luka Modric scored either side of a Karim Benzema brace to mark a fruitful night for Carlo Ancelotti's team.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have ended their interest in Dusan Vlahovic. Elsewhere, Toni Kroos has said that he wants to retire at the Santiago Bernabeu. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 16, 2023:

Real Madrid end interest in Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic could leave Juventus at the end of the season.

Real Madrid have ended their interest in Dusan Vlahovic, according to Calciomercato via Juve FC.

The Serbian striker is highly regarded on the European football circuit, despite his recent struggles with Juventus. With the Bianconeri going through troubled times, the 23-year-old is expected to be available this summer.

Marco Messina @IFTVMarco Hasn’t had the luckiest of seasons with injuries + lack of service yet has 8 league goals in 12 apps



Dusan Vlahovic can go on a tear with 17 games remaining



Hasn't had the luckiest of seasons with injuries + lack of service yet has 8 league goals in 12 apps

Dusan Vlahovic can go on a tear with 17 games remaining

It was previously believed that Los Blancos would dive for the player at the end of the season.

The La Liga giants are laying down succession plans for Karim Benzema, who is in the twilight of his career. Even if the Frenchman stays for another season, Vlahovic could be a fabulous understudy and eventual replacement for the 35-year-old.

The Serb has registered nine goals and three assists in 19 games across competitions for the Serie A giants this season. However, Real Madrid have moved on from Vlahovic for the moment and will not target him this summer.

Toni Kroos updates on future

Toni Kroos has enjoyed a fruitful run at the Santiago Bernabeu so far.

Toni Kroos has confirmed that he will retire at the Santiago Bernabeu. The German midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Real Madrid but is yet to sign a new deal.

Los Blancos remain eager to extend his stay at the club, but there’s a chance that the player could hang up his boots at the end of the season.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🗣 Toni Kroos via his podcast: "I will end my career here at Real Madrid. I just don't know exactly when yet. I'm thinking about it. It won't take many more months, but there is still no decision." @partidazocope 🗣 Toni Kroos via his podcast: "I will end my career here at Real Madrid. I just don't know exactly when yet. I'm thinking about it. It won't take many more months, but there is still no decision." @partidazocope https://t.co/6C07MvhGnl

Kroos remains a key figure under Ancelotti this season, and the La Liga giants would ideally like him to continue. Speaking to his brother’s podcast, as relayed by AS, Kroos said that he's yet to decide when he wants to call it a day.

“I will retire here. The thing is that I still don’t know when it will be. As of today, there is no final decision on my part,” said Kroos.

The 33-year-old has registered two goals and four assists from 30 games in all competitions for Real Madrid this season.

Carlo Ancelotti showers praise on Luka Modric

Luka Modric (left) has shown no signs of slowing down

Carlo Ancelotti has said that Luka Modric is indispensable to his team. The Croatian midfielder has defied his age and continues to be a vital cog in the Ancelotti's plans. The 37-year-old came off the bench on Wednesday to help seal the game, getting on the scoresheet too.

Football España @footballespana_ "Modric is an untouchable player for me, but I think that everyone is important to us, I can't think of putting in eleven equal players each game, I have to rotate, the season is demanding."



- Carlo Ancelotti on Luka Modric. He has started 7 out of 14 games since the World Cup. "Modric is an untouchable player for me, but I think that everyone is important to us, I can't think of putting in eleven equal players each game, I have to rotate, the season is demanding."- Carlo Ancelotti on Luka Modric. He has started 7 out of 14 games since the World Cup. https://t.co/NiIAeex3lI

After the win, as cited by AS, Ancelotti said that Modric can also contribute to the team’s cause from the bench.

“Modric is an indispensable player for me. But I think that everyone is important for us. I can’t play the same eleven players in every match. I have to rotate; it’s a long and demanding season. Right now, he is getting back to top form,” said Ancelotti.

He added:

“Kroos scored in Bilbao after coming off the bench; Modric did it today. They can also contribute with goals from the bench. I don’t know if they would agree 100% with that, but that’s what the statistics say.”

Ancelotti also had a cryptic response when asked about the future of Marco Asensio.

“He’s doing well. I don’t know if he will stay or not. He might stay or he might not; I don’t know, and it doesn’t matter much to me. We have very big challenges coming up this season. The important thing is that he is bringing something to the team, as he did last year. Let’s hope he continues the way he’s going, and the club will make the most appropriate decision,” said Ancelotti.

Asensio’s contract with Real Madrid runs out at the end of this season, but he's yet to sign a new deal.

