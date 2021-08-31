Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos end Kylian Mbappe pursuit, French starlet set to join club, and more - 31st August 2021

Real Madrid have endured a quiet summer but could be tempted to turn up the heat on deadline day. Los Blancos are attempting to lay siege to the La Liga as well as Europe this season, after a disappointing 2020-21 campaign. Carlo Ancelotti has enjoyed a stellar start to the new season, picking up seven points out of a possible nine.

Real Madrid have ended their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe, admitting defeat after tracking him all summer. Los Blancos, however, are set to welcome a French midfielder to their roster.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 31 August 2021.

Los Blancos end Kylian Mbappe pursuit

Real Madrid have ended their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Real Madrid have ended their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe, according to The Hard Tackle via RMC Sport. Los Blancos were eager to secure the services of the Frenchman, but have encountered difficulties in negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe was the La Liga side's numero uno target at the start of the summer, but it now looks like they have accepted defeat in their attempts to secure his services. The Frenchman's current deal with the Ligue 1 giants expires in less than 12 months.

Real Madrid were hoping to take advantage of the situation and left it until last week to submit their initial offer of €160m. It was turned down by PSG as expected. Los Blancos returned with a second bid of €170m plus €10m, but the French side have not responded to the offer.

Real Madrid have now decided to end their quest for Mbappe this summer. They are expected to return for the player next year unless he signs a new contract with PSG. However, this could also be a strategy from Los Blancos and a surprise bid at the eleventh hour cannot be ruled out yet.

French starlet set to join club

Real Madrid are set to bring Eduardo Camavinga to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are all set to sign Eduardo Camavinga this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. The French starlet is in the final 12 months of his current deal with Rennes and has no intentions of extending his stay.

Los Blancos have been long-term admirers of the player, who had his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu despite interest from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Eduardo Camavinga to Real Madrid: HERE WE GO! The offer has been accepted tonight by Rennes. €31m plus add ons. Medical already completed tonight. ⚪️🚨 #DeadlineDay



Paperworks are signed. Official today. He goes to Real NOW - no loan. Camavinga picks Real over Man Utd and PSG. pic.twitter.com/lMCkuM4Nig — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

Real Madrid's €31m offer has been accepted by the Ligue 1 side and the Frenchman will be immediately drafted into Carlo Ancelotti's team. The player has already completed his medicals and the paperwork has been signed. Los Blancos are expected to announce the player's arrival shortly.

Real Madrid planning to send Spanish midfielder out on loan

Real Madrid are planning to send Dani Ceballos out on loan

Real Madrid are looking to send Dani Ceballos out on loan, according to Lucas Navarrete. The Spaniard could bear the brunt of Eduardo Camavinga's arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are already in talks with Real Betis, who are interested in a loan move for Ceballos.

🚨 | Meanwhile, Real Madrid and Betis are working on a loan deal for Ceballos, who would be out of the rotation when Madrid sign Camavinga. — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) August 31, 2021

Ceballos has failed to convince Carlo Ancelotti and is not part of the Italian's plans for the season. The Spaniard spent two seasons on loan with Arsenal and returned to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar