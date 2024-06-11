Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos end pursuit of Bayern Munich ace, Liverpool propose swap deal, and more - June 11, 2024

Real Madrid are working to further improve their squad after another stunning season under Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian manager has already welcomed Kylian Mbappe and Endrick to his squad but is expected to rope in a few more names this summer.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have ended their pursuit of a Bayern Munich midfielder. Elsewhere, Liverpool are ready to offer one of their stars in exchange for Rodrygo this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from June 10, 2024.

Real Madrid end pursuit of Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich

Real Madrid have left the race to sign Joshua Kimmich this summer, according to SPORT.

Trending

The German midfielder's contract with Bayern Munich expires in 2025 and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Kimmich could be on the move this year and is wanted by Barcelona and Manchester City. Los Blancos are also eyeing him as they look for Toni Kroos' replacement. The 34-year-old will call time on his esteemed career at the end of Euro 2024.

Kroos was indispensable for the La Liga giants in the last decade and Carlo Ancelotti is expected to turn to the market for a replacement. Kimmich is tailormade for the role and could be a fantastic addition to the Italian manager's squad.

The 29-year-old is also open to plying his trade at the Santiago Bernabeu next season and has reportedly offered his services to the La Liga champions. However, Real Madrid have turned him down as the player doesn't fit the club's recent transfer strategy under Florentino Perez.

Los Blancos have shifted focus to younger talents of late, ruling out any move for Kimmich. While he would have been a fine addition to the team, Real believe they have enough options in the squad to deal with Kroos' departure.

Liverpool propose swap deal for Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes

Liverpool are proposing a swap deal this summer involving Rodrygo Goes and Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to Nacional.

The Brazilian forward's future is subject to speculation following the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Rodrygo's place in Carlo Ancelotti's starting XI could come under threat next season and the Reds are offering him a chance at regular football. The 23-year-old is highly rated at Real Madrid, who would loathe to let him go.

However, the Merseyside club are willing to offer Alexander-Arnold in return for Rodrygo to convince the La Liga club. Los Blancos are already looking for Dani Carvajal's successor and the English right-back could be the ideal man for the job.

The 25-year-old's ability to slot into midfield could also make him an enticing prospect for Carlo Ancelotti.

Los Blancos suffer Phil Foden blow

Phil Foden

Manchester City are working to extend Phil Foden's stay at the Etihad, according to The Sun.

The Englishman is one of the finest players of his generation and has been integral to City's success in recent years.

Foden registered 27 goals and 12 assists from 53 games across competitions in the 2023/24 campaign, helping his team win the Premier League. His efforts have already turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are always on the lookout for the next big talent in the land and have their eyes on Foden. However, the Citizens have no desire to let him go and are already working to make Foden one of the best-paid players at the Etihad.