Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos enquire about Chelsea forward; club set to prioritise move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder next summer, and more - July 29, 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to lock horns with Juventus at the Rose Bowl on Saturday in their final pre-season game. Carlo Ancelotti's men will hope to register their first win of the summer against the Bianconeri.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are monitoring a Chelsea forward. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants will prioritise a move for a Borussia Dortmund midfielder next summer. On that note, let's take a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 29, 2022:

Real Madrid enquire about Armando Broja

Armando Broja has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have submitted an enquiry for Armando Broja, according to Standard Sport via Madrid Universal.

The La Liga giants are putting together succession plans for Karim Benzema, who is in the twilight of his career. The Frenchman enjoyed a golden run last season, netting 44 times across competitions, and is the favourite for the Ballon d’Or award this year.

However, he's likely to slow down soon, so Los Blancos want to sign his successor to ensure a smooth transition.

The La Liga giants have already offloaded Luka Jovic this summer, while Mariano Diaz and Borja Mayoral are also likely to leave. Ancelotti wants a new face as a back-up for Benzema, and Broja has emerged as an option. Chelsea want the player to stay but could be open to his departure if they receive a suitable offer.

Los Blancos set to prioritise Jude Bellingham move next summer

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jude Bellingham is Real Madrid’s top target for the summer of 2023, according to Rodrigo Faez via Madrid Universal. The Borussia Dortmund starlet is among the creme de la creme of European football at the moment. He has enjoyed a steady rise since arriving at Signal Iduna Park in 2020 and has shown maturity beyond his years.

Los Blancos are impressed by his performances and want him at the Santiago Bernabeu. Ancelotti has already strengthened his options in the middle of the park by roping in Aurelien Tchouameni this summer. However, the La Liga giants are expected to further bolster their midfield next year and believe Bellingham is the final piece of the puzzle.

Getafe director acknowledges club's interest in Borja Mayoral

Borja Mayoral could be on his way to Getafe this summer.

Getafe director Ruben Reyes has admitted that the club are working to sign Borja Mayoral. The Spaniard enjoyed a stellar loan spell with Getafe in the second half of last season, registering six goals and an assist in 18 games across competitions.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone



One of our own. Borja Mayoral looks set to leave Real Madrid after 15 years at the club.One of our own. Borja Mayoral looks set to leave Real Madrid after 15 years at the club. One of our own. 🌟🇪🇸 https://t.co/vzMYjkV9SX

Speaking recently, Reyes revealed that the club are working to sign Mayoral on a permanent deal.

We are working on signings. I have said for a long time that the market was going to be long. You will all know that Borja has done a great job; we all like him. I think that several attacking players have to arrive. Time will show the capacity that we have to finish making that template

He added:

"We still need to close the deal or reach an agreement. We are working and talking about situations are things that are not going to make anything easier. It is work; it is what we have to do now. We are excited about what may come.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far