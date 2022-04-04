Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos enter race for Harry Kane; club not planning Marcelo renewal, and more - 4 April 2022

Real Madrid went 12 points clear atop the La Liga table after 30 games with a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo on Saturday. Manager Carlo Ancelotti’s wards next face Chelsea in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League on Monday.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have entered the race for Harry Kane. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are not planning to hand Marcelo a new contract.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 4th April 2022:

Real Madrid enter race for Harry Kane

Harry Kane has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Harry Kane, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Englishman is among the most lethal strikers in the Premier League at the moment. So Madrid are planning to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Kane has been at Tottenham Hotspur his entire career. Despite scoring goals for fun, the 28-year-old has not won any silverware with the London side. The English striker is visibly frustrated and came close to leaving Spurs last summer. Manchester City were desperate to take him to the Etihad, but the move was blocked by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

However, with another trophyless season to add to his woes, Kane is determined to make a move this summer. The Englishman also wants to play in the UEFA Champions League, which looks unlikely with Tottenham.

Kane is determined to move this summer, with the Cityzens ready to welcome him. Los Blancos are also monitoring his situation with interest and could plan a move at the end of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial Harry Kane has now won seven @PremierLeague Player of the Month awards.



No player has ever won more. Harry Kane has now won seven @PremierLeague Player of the Month awards.No player has ever won more. 👑 Harry Kane has now won seven @PremierLeague Player of the Month awards.No player has ever won more. 👊 https://t.co/LelRzOqnIJ

Real Madrid are ready to add Kylian Mbappe to their roster this summer. However, Ancelotti also wants a world-class number nine in addition to the Frenchman. The Italian has his eyes on Erling Haaland, but the Norwegian already has a beeline for his signature. The La Liga giants are keeping their contingency plans ready in case they miss out on the 21-year-old, with Kane among the options.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is a long-term admirer of the Englishman and could sanction a move for him if they miss out on Haaland. However, signing the 28-year-old would be no walk on the park, as he's likely to cost a fortune. Apart from Los Blancos and City, Manchester United are also monitoring the player.

Los Blancos not planning Marcelo renewal

Marcelo is all set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid are not interested in handing Marcelo a new deal, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Brazilian is all set to become a free agent this summer but wants to prolong his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 33-year-old has been with the La Liga giants for almost a decade and a half but has struggled for form recently.

Marcelo has dropped down the pecking order under Ancelotti this season and is not part of the Italian’s plans. The Brazilian is willing to take a pay cut to stay at the club, but Los Blancos are already scouting the market for a replacement. It is quite unlikely the 33-year-old would be with the Spanish giants beyond the summer.

Marcelo has made almost 550 appearances for Los Blancos since arriving in the summer of 2007, contributing 38 goals and 102 assists. One of these strikes came in the 2014 UEFA Champions League final win over Atletico Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti monitoring Celta Vigo's Braiz Mendez

Brais Mendez (left) could be on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Brais Mendez, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Spaniard rose through the ranks at Celta Vigo and is now a crucial part of the first team. He has been on fire this season, scoring five times and registering as many assists from 32 games. The 25-year-old’s steady improvement has caught the imagination of Los Blancos.

The La Liga giants are expected to shore up their midfield this summer. Ancelotti remains eager to find able successors to Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. The Italian is also tasked with finding replacements for Dani Ceballos and Isco, both of whom are likely to leave this summer. Mendez has emerged as an option, and the Spanish giants even scouted him during Saturday’s game.

