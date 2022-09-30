Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos were Erling Haaland's third choice; Tottenham Hotspur interested in Marco Asensio, and more - September 29, 2022

Real Madrid will welcome Osasuna to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (October 2) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti has taken his team to the top of the league with a 100% win record in nine games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland’s father Alfie Haaland has said that Los Blancos were his son’s third choice this summer. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Marco Asensio.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 29, 2022:

Real Madrid were Erling Haaland's third choice, says Alfie Haaland

Erling Haaland was wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Alfie Haaland has said that Real Madrid were his son Erling's third choice, behind Manchester City and Bayern Munich this summer. The Norwegian striker left Borussia Dortmund to join the Cityzens this year. Los Blancos were eager to secure his services, with the player identified as a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema.

However, it now appears the La Liga giants were never the frontrunners for his signature. In the documentary, "Haaland: The Big Decision’, the former City player said that many clubs were interested in his son’s services this summer.

“On our list, I think City is the best team. Bayern Munich is number two. We have Real Madrid as number three, Paris Saint-Germain as number four. We also have some English teams other than City who are quite good. Liverpool and Chelsea. Also, there is Barcelona. They are sort of in the same row,” said Alfie Haaland.

Haaland has hit the ground running at the Etihad and said that manager Pep Guardiola played a part in his decision to join the club.

"I have never transferred to a club because of the manager. But it is a big plus with (Pep) Guardiola at City, as he is the best manager in the world. It's the best sporting project in the world at the moment, and it's where I will do my best,” said Erling Haaland.

Alfie Haaland, however, kept the door open for his son's future move to Spain, which should be good news for Real Madrid.

"I think Erling wants to prove his abilities in all leagues. Then he can stay there for three or four years at the most. He could be, for example, two and a half years in Germany, two and a half years in England and then in Spain, Italy, France, right?" said Alfie Haaland.

Haaland has scored 14 goals in ten appearances for City this season.

Tottenham Hotspur interested in Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio has admirers at Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Marco Asensio, according to Calciomercato via HITC. The Spaniard is surplus to requirements at Real Madrid and has struggled to break into the first team under Ancelotti. His contract expires next summer, and he is largely expected to leave.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte wants to add more teeth to his attack and is ready to rival Arsenal and Liverpool for the 26-year-old. Asensio was once highly rated at Madrid but has dropped down the pecking order recently. He could be available on a cut-price deal in January, so Spurs are eager to secure his services.

Contract talks with Ferland Mendy and Los Blancos hit roadblock

Ferland Mendy is yet sign a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Contract talks between Real Madrid and Ferland Mendy have hit a standstill, according to Diario AS via Madrid Universal.

The French left-back’s contract with the La Liga giants runs till 2025, and the club were ready to hand him an extension. The two parties were locked in negotiations for a while to sort out the details of a new deal.

However, talks have stalled over the player’s wage demands. Los Blancos are unimpressed by Mendy’s desire for a major salary hike and have identified Joao Cancelo as his replacement. The Spanish giants even want to make a move for the Portuguese, who can operate on both flanks, next year.

