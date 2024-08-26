Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing 2025 Kepa Arrizabalga move, club not eyeing Liverpool ace, and more - August 26, 2024

Real Madrid secured a 3-0 win over Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, August 25, in La Liga. Goals from Federico Valverde, Brahim Diaz, and Endrick secured all three points for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning to move for Kepa Arrizabalaga at the end of this season. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are not interested in a Liverpool full-back.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 26, 2024.

Real Madrid eyeing 2025 Kepa Arrizabalaga move

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Real Madrid are planning a move for Kepa Arrizabalaga in 2025, according to Defensa Central. The Spanish goalkeeper spent last season on loan at the Santiago Bernabeu from Chelsea and his future remains up in the air this summer.

The Blues have already deemed the 28-year-old as surplus to requirements and are looking to move him on. Kepa's contract at Stamford Bridge expires next summer and he is unlikely to be handed a new deal.

Los Blancos are keeping a close eye on the situation. While they have an established No. 1 in Thibaut Courtois, the club remain worried about the continuity of Andriy Lunin.

The Ukrainian custodian has entered the final year of his contract this summer and hasn't agreed to a new deal yet. It has been reported that the 25-year-old is considering an exit in 2025 as a free agent. The La Liga champions may be helpless to stop him from leaving next year, but have identified Kepa as an able replacement.

Los Blancos not eyeing Trent Alexander-Arnold, says Fabrizio Romano

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid are not discussing a move for Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The English full-back has been named a target for Los Blancos this summer, especially as a possible replacement for Dani Carvajal.

Alexander-Arnold is now in the final year of his contract with Liverpool and is yet to agree to a new deal. The situation has alerted multiple clubs across the continent, including Los Blancos.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano hinted that the 25-year-old could sign a new deal at Anfield soon.

“They will have their chance to keep Trent at the club and extend his contract. Let’s see how talks will go. Real Madrid appreciation is something I mentioned in March, but at the moment there’s nothing else fresh or concrete to add,” wrote Romano.

Alexander-Arnold has appeared 312 times for the Merseyside club to date, registering 19 goals and setting up 81 more.

Real Madrid considering later Alphonso Davies move

Alphonso Davies

Real Madrid are contemplating a move for Alphonso Davies in the final days of the summer, according to journalists Jorge Picon and Rodra P. The Canadian speedster is in the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich and has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu all summer.

The La Liga giants have reportedly identified him as the ideal upgrade on Ferland Mendy and were previously eager to sign him this year. However, they have balked at the Bavarians' asking price for the 23-year-old.

Los Blancos were willing to offer €30m for Davies but it was not up to Bayern Munich's liking. The Bundesliga giants remain eager to tie the player down to a new deal as they consider him a key part of their future plans.

Real Madrid could wait for Davies to be available on a Bosman move in 2025. However, they are now tempted to test the Bavarians' resolve by arriving with a late offer on the table this summer.

