Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing 3 major signings; Carlo Ancelotti set to stay, and more - May 16, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to travel to the Etihad on Wednesday (May 17) for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinals. Carlo Ancelotti’s men managed a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu last week.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are eyeing three major signings ahead of the summer. Elsewhere, manager Carlo Ancelotti is set to stay with the La Liga giants beyond the summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on May 16, 2023:

Real Madrid eyeing three major signings

Jude Bellingham is likely to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid are planning to sign Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Alphonso Davies this summer, according to Sky Sports.

The La Liga giants are close to securing the services of Bellingham and have agreed personal terms with the Englishman. The 19-year-old has been outstanding for Borussia Dortmund in recent seasons and is being eyed as a potential successor to midfield maestro Luka Modric.

Los Blancos also have their eyes on Kylian Mbappe, despite being snubbed by the striker last summer. Recent reports have hinted that the Frenchman is unsettled at Paris Saint-Germain and could be on the move this summer. Real Madrid could attempt to bring the 24-year-old to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

The Spanish giants are interested in Alphonso Davies as well ahead of the summer. The Canadian full-back has been a revelation for Bayern Munich in the last few seasons.

Los Blancos want a new left-back to take over from Ferland Mendy, who's likely to leave this summer. Davies has been identified as the perfect candidate to fill the Frenchman’s shoes. However, prising him away from the Bavarian won’t be easy, as he's tied to the club till 2025.

Carlo Ancelotti set to stay

Carlo Ancelotti will continue as Real Madrid manager next season, according to L’Equipe. The Italian is heavily linked with the vacant managerial post at the Brazilian national team. His failure to defend the La Liga title has also raised doubts regarding his future.

However, Los Blancos are happy with Ancelotti’s efforts and believe he has done a good job at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Italian has won the Copa del Rey and UEFA Super Cup this season and also has his eyes on the Champions League.

The La Liga giants are also aware that there’s no better alternative to Ancelotti at the moment, so they have decided to stick with him.

Pep Guardiola refuses to name favourites ahead of SF clash with Los Blancos

Pep Guardiola will look to get the better of Carlo Ancelotti on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola reckons there are no favourites ahead of Manchester City’s midweek Champions League semifinal showdown against Real Madrid.

The two side clash for a place in the final, with the tie evenly poised at 1-1 from the first leg. Los Blancos have traditionally done well in the premier European club competition, while the Cityzens have been firing on all cylinders this season.

In the build-up to the game, Guardiola said that his team have to be at their best to get the better of the La Liga giants.

“I don’t know (who are the favourites). I am not able to (say). We are in the later stages every season. I don’t want luck tomorrow; the team who deserves to win, hopefully wins.

"It doesn’t matter which one, hopefully us. We have to perform well, that is my focus. I have to put in the mind of my players that they have to do an incredible performance to beat Real Madrid, otherwise it will be so difficult,” said Guardiola.

The Spanish manager is hopeful that his team will be fluid in attack against the holders at the Etihad.

“I have an idea to do something differently to be more fluid in attack, but I think it is going to happen for the natural way for the fact that we play at home. At home we feel free, relieved; it doesn’t matter; we go. That’s the feeling I have. I think, hopefully, tomorrow, we have that feeling; that’s my concern,” said Guardiola.

He continued:

“I played 10 semi-finals in the UCL and lost seven. I have had that feeling a lot. There are many things you cannot control in football, but you can try to be yourselves, that’s my only wish for my players.”

Los Blancos got the better of City last season in the Champions League semifinals.

