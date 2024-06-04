Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing 3 more signings, Lucas Vazquez agrees to stay, and more - June 4, 2024

Real Madrid won the La Liga title, the Spanish Supercup, and the Champions League in the 2023/24 season. Carlo Ancelotti's men lost just two games in the entire campaign, both of which were against Atletico Madrid in the league and the Copa Del Rey respectively.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are eyeing three more signings this summer. Elsewhere, Lucas Vazquez has agreed to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from June 4, 2024.

Real Madrid eyeing 3 more signings

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid are planning to sign three more players this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The La Liga champions enjoyed a stunning campaign under Carlo Ancelotti, but are already preparing for the new season.

Trending

The club are all set to welcome Brazilian sensation Endrick and Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. The French superstar will join as a free agent, with his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expiring.

In his column for Caught Offside, the transfer guru added that Los Blancos' squad is excited about Mbappe's arrival.

“Real Madrid players are really excited about the possibility to play with Mbappe – they are not jealous at all, they believe that Real Madrid have the best technical project in the world, and that what they’re doing, step by step, is really special,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“Mbappe is joining, Endrick is joining, they are trusting their players even through injuries and difficult moments, and they want to win every single competition they’re in."

Romano added that Alphonso Davies, Lille starlet Leny Yoro, and Argentinean wonderkid Franco Mastantuono are also on Real Madrid's agenda this summer.

“So, what next for Real Madrid this summer? For now obviously the plan is to announce this historic Mbappe signing, and after that they want to sign the new deals for Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez. Then we’ll have to see what they decide to do as they have other interesting targets," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“One name, as mentioned before, is Alphonso Davies. We’ll have to see what happens on that as it’s gone a bit quiet while we wait on the player’s decision after Bayern Munich offered him a new contract. Leny Yoro also remains on their list but it will depend on what kind of price tag Lille ask for. 16-year-old River Plate wonderkid Franco Mastantuono is also being monitored.”

Davies' contract with Bayern Munich expires in 2025 and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Lucas Vazquez agrees to stay

Lucas Vazquez

Lucas Vazquez has agreed to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish utility man has been a vital squad member under Carlo Ancelotti, covering admirably for Dani Ceballos when required. Vazquez was key to Real Madrid's success this season, registering three goals and eight assists from 38 appearances across competitions.

Los Blancos are pleased with his efforts and want the 32-year-old to remain a part of the first team setup. The player's contract is all set to run out at the end of this month, and the club have now decided to hand him a new deal. Vazquez has already agreed to a one-year extension, and a meeting has been scheduled to sort out the final details.

Ferland Mendy yet to decide future

Ferland Mendy

Ferland Mendy is yet to respond to Real Madrid's contract offer, according to MARCA.

The Frenchman was outstanding for the club this season, registering one goal from 37 outings across competitions. It was previously believed that Los Blancos would consider his departure at the end of this campaign.

However, the player's performances have forced a change of plans at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti is eager to keep hold of the 28-year-old and has advised the club to extend his stay. The La Liga champions are willing to oblige and have already placed a renewal offer on the table for the player to consider.

However, Mendy is biding his time and hasn't signed across the dotted line yet. The Frenchman is concerned about the possibility of Alphonso Davies arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu this year. If the Canadian ends up joining Real Madrid this summer, Mendy could struggle for game time next season.