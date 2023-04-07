Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Alphonso Davies in 2024; Luka Modric unhappy with contract situation, and more - April 7, 2023

Real Madrid face Villarreal on Saturday (April 8) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's team are riding high after their 4-0 demolition of Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semifinals in midweek.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning to move for Alphonso Davies in 2024. Elsewhere, midfielder Luka Modric is unhappy with his contract situation at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on April 7, 2023:

Real Madrid eyeing Alphonso Davies in 2024

Alphonso Davies has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning to move for Alphonso Davies in 2024, according to journalist Tomas Gonzalez Martin via Madrid Universal.

The La Liga giants are looking for a new left-back following the struggles of Ferland Mendy. The Frenchman has failed to live up to expectations since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu and is likely to leave at the end of the season.

Although Fran Garcia is set to arrive this summer, Los Blancos have identified Davies as the perfect candidate for the left-back slot. The Canadian has been a revelation for Bayern Munich and is a quintessential modern day full-back. The 26-year-old is proficien at both ends of the park and has registered eight goals and 25 assists in 148 appearances across competitions for the Bavarians.

His contract with Bayern runs till 2025, and the Bundesliga giants could be open to cashing in on him next summer. Real Madrid are willing to pay €50 million for the Canadian.

Luka Modric unhappy with contract situation

Luka Modric (left) is running out of patience at the Santiago Bernabeu

Luka Modric is unhappy with his contract situation at Real Madrid, according to Goal.

The Croatian midfielder is in the final year of his contract, but Los Blancos are yet to offer him an extension. The 37-year-old continues to be indispensable to Carlo Ancelotti but is unimpressed by the La Liga giants' lack of urgency regarding his renewal.

Modric is set to be a free agent at the end of the season, but Real Madrid are yet to initiate talks to extend his stay. The Croatian wants to sign a new deal but will not be short of options should be wishto leave. The La Liga giants are reportedly considering factors like the player's age and status before shaping his contract, but Modric is frustrated by the delay.

Los Blancos are reportedly unhappy with the player's decision to continue representing his national team even after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, Modric has no intentions of retiring from international football yet and wants to play at the 2024 Euros.

Carlo Ancelotti backed to leave Los Blancos

Real Madrid legend Predrag Mijatovic reckons Carlo Ancelotti is not entirely happy at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Italian has been heavily linked with the hot seat at Brazil and could leave Los Blancos this summer. Alternatively, Ancelotti could also face the boot if he fails to achieve the La Liga side's goals this season.

Speaking to Cadena SER, Mijatovic said that he has noticed a shift in behaviour in Ancelotti recently.

“Ancelotti’s behaviour has changed a bit. His face is a little more serious than it has been since he has arrived. You have to understand that Real Madrid is a very complicated club; it always depends on whether or not you win the important titles. He has to be calm because the people and the players love him a lot," said Mijatovic

Mijatovic added that he would like Ancelotti to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for another year.

“I have the feeling that something is happening and that Carletto is not as happy as he was a couple of months ago. I would like him to be there for another year.”

Ancelotti has 32 wins and seven defeats in 45 games across competitions this season.

