Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Argentinean prodigy; Eduardo Camavinga won't leave in January, and more - January 22, 2023

Real Madrid travel to San Mames Barria on Sunday (January 29) to face Athletic Bilbao in their next La Liga tie.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in Exequiel Zeballos. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Eduardo Camavinga won't leave the La Liga giants in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 22, 2023:

Real Madrid interested in Exequiel Zeballos

Exequiel Zeballos has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Exequiel Zeballos, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle. The Argentinean has earned rave reviews with his performances for Boca Juniors recently. The versatile forward is equally adept at playing across the front line but prefers to operate from the left.

The 20-year-old's efforts so far have forced Madrid to take note. Los Blancos have a penchant to pick up the brightest young talents in the game and have found great success in the South American market. Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo were signed early and have already established themselves as first-team regulars.

Football España @footballespana_ Real Madrid are known for their targeting for young Brazilian talent. With Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo thriving at the club, they will be hopeful that Endrick can follow in their footsteps. Real Madrid are known for their targeting for young Brazilian talent. With Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo thriving at the club, they will be hopeful that Endrick can follow in their footsteps. https://t.co/rtkB0zsFJ8

Real Madrid have also recently secured the signature of Endrick and have now turned their attention to Zeballos. However, they face competition from Manchester City and AC Milan for the Argentinean's services.

Eduardo Camavinga won't leave in January

Eduardo Camavinga (left) is unlikely to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this month.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Eduardo Camavinga won't leave the Santiago Bernabeu this month.

The French midfielder has struggled to cement a place in Carlo Ancelotti's starting XI this season. The 20-year-old has subsequently been linked with a move away from Real Madrid.

Squawka @Squawka Eduardo Camavinga has won more duels per 90 than any other player with 360+ minutes in LaLiga or the Premier League this season.



When he loses a duel, he is upset. Eduardo Camavinga has won more duels per 90 than any other player with 360+ minutes in LaLiga or the Premier League this season.When he loses a duel, he is upset. https://t.co/8IRYcXqIKR

Arsenal have emerged as a potential destination, with Mikel Arteta keen to bring the player to the Emirates. The Spaniard is putting in a lot of effort into assembling a strong unit of players. He has set his sights on the Premier League title, and Camavinga's arrival would aid his ambitions.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, as cited by Football Espana, Romano said that Camavinga is untouchable at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Camavinga is not leaving in January; he’s untouchable at Real Madrid, and he doesn’t want to leave. I don’t know about the summer, but as of today, Camavinga is 100% part of Real Madrid’s project," wrote Romano.

Camavinga has recorded one assist in 26 games across competitions for Los Blancos this season.

Los Blancos set to offer new contract to Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos is expected to continue his stayed at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos will offer Dani Ceballos a new contract, according to Fichajes. The Spanish midfielder is in the final six months of his contract, and Real Betis are waiting in the wings to pick him up on a Bosman move.

The 25-year-old has put in a series of fine performances recently, forcing Los Blancos to consider keeping him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

RMZZ @RMBlancoZz Dani Ceballos is too talented to be on the bench. He could easily be a regular starter elsewhere. Since his return to Real Madrid he’s be patient, worked hard and shown great attitude. He’s deserved a performance like the one we saw yesterday.



I hope he gets more opportunities. Dani Ceballos is too talented to be on the bench. He could easily be a regular starter elsewhere. Since his return to Real Madrid he’s be patient, worked hard and shown great attitude. He’s deserved a performance like the one we saw yesterday. I hope he gets more opportunities. https://t.co/37NW7SHLP4

The La Liga giants are also reluctant to let him leave for free this summer and will now offer Ceballos a new deal.

Ancelotti has always maintained that he wants the player to stay. With Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in the final phase of their career, the Spaniard could have the chance to prove his worth to the club. Ceballos has appeared 16 times across competitions this season, scoring one goal and setting up three more.

