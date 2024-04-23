Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Bernardo Silva, Manchester United want Andriy Lunin, and more - April 23, 2024

Real Madrid are preparing to face Real Sociedad at the Anoeta on Friday, April 26, in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's team are leading the title race after 32 games, 11 points clear of second-placed Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in Bernardo Silva. Elsewhere, Manchester United have set their sights on Andriy Lunin.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 23, 2024.

Real Madrid eyeing Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are looking to take Bernardo Silva to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, according to Fichajes.net.

The Portuguese midfielder remains linked with an exit from Manchester City this summer and is reportedly a target for Barcelona. Silva has been a vital part of the Citizens' recent success and has been in fine form this campaign as well.

The 29-year-old has registered 11 goals and five assists from 42 outings across competitions. His efforts have apparently turned heads at Los Blancos, with club president Florentino Perez ready to sign him at the end of the season.

The Portuguese is under contract with the Premier League champions until 2026 and apparently has a £50m release clause in his deal. Apart from the La Liga duo, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Arsenal, and Bayern Munich are also eyeing Silva.

Manchester United want Andriy Lunin

Andriy Lunin is wanted at Old Trafford

Manchester United are interested in Andriy Lunin, according to Todo Fichajes. The Ukrainian goalkeeper has been outstanding for Real Madrid this season, helping the club deal with Thibaut Courtois' prolonged absence. He has kept 12 clean sheets in 28 games across competitions.

The La Liga giants are pleased with his efforts and have apparently already offered him a new deal. However, the report adds that Lunin has rejected the proposal, adding to speculation regarding his future.

The 25-year-old's contract expires in 2025 and he could be offloaded unless he agrees to an extension. Lunin wants to play regular football but is likely to be relegated to the bench once Courtois returns to full fitness. The Ukrainian is unwilling to accept a reduced role anymore and is now looking to move in search of first-team action. The Red Devils are eyeing an opportunity and are offering him an escape route from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ferland Mendy's future remains uncertain, says Fabrizio Romano

Ferland Mendy has done well this season at the Santiago Bernabeu

Ferland Mendy's future at Real Madrid remains up in the air, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The La Liga giants are heavily linked with a move for Bayern Munich speedster Alphonso Davies. That has raised doubts about Mendy's future at the Santiago Bernabeu, even though Carlo Ancelotti has publicly backed the 28-year-old.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Los Blancos could also offer Mendy a new deal.

“One story I’ve spoken about a lot here is the one involving Alphonso Davies. While there’s no update to speak of on his future yet, there have been stories involving Ferland Mendy possibly leaving Real Madrid that I thought I’d clarify,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“L’Equipe have linked Mendy with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, but my understanding is that his future is still open – he could be sold or he could even sign a contract extension.”

He concluded:

“Still, Real Madrid can’t enter the new season with Mendy, Fran Garcia and also Davies. So obviously, if they sign Davies it is because a left-back has to leave. Let’s see if it’s Mendy or not. Real Madrid would only sign Davies now if they sell a left-back.”

Mendy has appeared 32 times across competitions this season, scoring one goal.