Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Cristian Romero; club want Miguel Gutierrez, and more - March 15, 2024

Real Madrid are the frontrunners in the La Liga title race after 28 games, as they are seven points ahead of second-placed Girona. Carlo Ancelotti's team next face Osasuna in the league on Saturday, March 16.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants are interested in Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are planning to bring Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez back to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 15, 2024:

Real Madrid eyeing Cristian Romero

Cristian Romero has been impressive for Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Real Madrid are interested in Cristian Romero, according to Fichajes. The Argentinean defender has been a rock at the back for Tottenham Hotspur in recent times.

Romero also played a starring role in his nation's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph and is among the finest defenders in the world right now. His efforts have turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu as well.

Los Blancos are looking for a new central defender. Antonio Rudiger, Nacho Fernandez and David Alaba are heading towards the final phase of their careers, so reinforcements are in order. Romero has been identified as an option.

The 25-year-old has gone from strength to strength since joining Spurs in 2021, initially on loan before his move was made permanent. This season, Romero has appeared 23 times across competitions, all of which have been starts.

He's one of manager Ange Postecoglou's most important players. His contract with the London club runs till 2027, so the La Liga giants may have to pay a hefty fee to secure his services.

However, Romero could be a fabulous partner for Eder Militao at the heart of Real Madrid's defence. As such, the club are likely to consider him as an option at the end of the season.

Los Blancos want Miguel Gutierrez

Miguel Gutierrez has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning to re-sign former player Miguel Gutierrez, according to AS.

The Spanish left-back rose through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu but failed to secure a consistent run in the first team. He left in 2020 to join Girona and has since turned his career around. This season, the 22-year-old has appeared 32 times across competitions, registering one goal and six assists.

Gutierrez has been integral to Girona's recent rise, forcing Los Blancos to take note. Ancelotti is expected to invest in a new left-back this summer and is pursuing multiple targets.

Gutierrez's contract at the Estadi Montilivi runs until 2027, but the La Liga giants own 50% of his right and also have a buy-back clause in his deal. As such, Real Madrid could sign the player for just €8 million this summer.

Interestingly, the Spanish giants could also offload him after first signing him back, and earn a huge profit, given the massive interest in his services. That could help them in their pursuit of Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies, who remains the preferred choice at left-back.

Bayern Munich offer Alphonso Davies massive new contract

Alphonso Davies is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bayern Munich are willing to offer Alphonso Davies €13-14 million per year to stay at the Allianz Arena, according to BILD.

Real Madrid are in hot pursuit of the Canadian speedster, whose contract with the Bavarians expires in less than 18 months. The Bundesliga giants remain keen to keep hold of their prized asset, but negotiations haven't progressed well.

Bayern Munich held a recent meeting with the player's agent Nick Huoseh earlier this week to sort out matters. Davies is demanding an annual salary of €20 million, which the German giants are unwilling to pay.

There remains a gap between the two parties for now, and Los Blancos are eyeing the situation with interest. Should the 23-year-old continue to stall a new deal, the Bavarians could cash in on him this summer.

The La Liga giants are likely to be in the mix for his services, with Bayern Munich looking to raise €70 million from his exit. However, Real Madrid are expected seek a deal in their own terms and are planning to get him for €40 million.