Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Dani Olmo; Marco Asensio unsure about future, and more - May 12, 2023

Real Madrid face Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday (May 13) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's team have dropped to third in the standings, with five games remaining.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in Dani Olmo. Elsewhere, Marco Asensio is unsure about his future. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on May 12, 2023:

Real Madrid eyeing Dani Olmo

Dani Olmo is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Dani Olmo, according to AS. The 25-year-old enters the final year of his contract with RB Leipzig this summer but hasn’t signed an extension yet. The Bundesliga side are ready to let him leave at the end of the season for €30-40 million, and Madrid are monitoring the situation closely.

Los Blancos are sweating on the future of Marco Asensio, who is set to become a free agent this summer. If the 27-year-old does not extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid will move for Olmo.

The 25-year-old has earned rave reviews with his performances for Leipzig and could be a fine fit at the Spanish giants. However, the club face competition from Bayern Munich for Olmo’s signature.

Barcelona also have their eyes on the Spaniard but would prefer to sign him for free next summer. The 25-year-old has turned heads in the Premier League, too.

Marco Asensio unsure about future

Marco Asensio could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Marco Asensio has said that he's yet to make a decision on his future. The Spaniard's contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of the season, but he's yet to commit his future to the club. Recent reports have linked him with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu, while Aston Villa have also been touted as a possible destination.

Speaking to beIN Sports, Asensio said that he has not thought about the future yet.

"Honestly, I don’t know what will happen. I have not thought about it or weighed it up. I can’t give an answer right now. The speculation is normal. From July, I am free to sign for another club. A lot more will come out. I am in a world where there are a lot of rumours, and I can’t control that," said Asensio.

The 27-year-old has spent close to a decade at the Santiago Bernabeu, but the time could be ripe for a new challenge.

Federico Valverde wants to win another Champions League with Los Blancos

Federico Valverde has his eyes on the Champions League.

Federico Valverde is eager to get his hands on another Champions League trophy. Real Madrid play Manchester City at the Etihad in the second leg of the semifinals. The tie is evenly poised after Los Blancos drew 1-1 at home in the first leg in midweek.

Valverde played a starring role for the La Liga giants in the Champions League last season, setting up Vinicius Junior's winner against Liverpool in the final. Speaking to AS, Valverde spoke fondly about the premier European club competition.

"Playing in the Champions League is special because it is Real Madrid’s competition. It’s always different from any other match. It’s another energy. ... it all feels like it’s a unique dream," said Valverde.

He added:

"It is the competition that every footballer who is at a European club dreams of winning. And surely for the fans, there is nothing more beautiful than seeing your team win this competition because it is the most important at club level."

Valverde also pointed out that he's eager to help Real Madrid win their 15th Champions League trophy, as it's the number he wears on his shirt.

"That it is number 15 is not so special. What would be special would be to win another Champions League with Madrid, and it would be with the number I wear on my jersey," said Valverde.

He continued:

"When I arrived here, it was one of the numbers that was free, and as I’m not a big fan of certain numbers, I enjoyed it from the first day they gave it to me. I’m going to take great care of this shirt, and this number with all the respect and responsibility that comes with having a place in a squad as incredible as Real Madrid’s."

The Uruguayan has 12 goals and six assists in 51 games across competitions for Los Blancos this season.

Poll : 0 votes