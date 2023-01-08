Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Edin Dzeko; club offer €45 million for Spanish full-back, and more - January 8, 2023

Real Madrid suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Villarreal on Saturday (January 7) in La Liga. Karim Benzema's 60th-minute penalty was not enough as Carlo Ancelotti's wards lost ground in the title race to Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in Edin Dzeko. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have offered €45 million for a Sporting CP full-back. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 8, 2023.

Real Madrid eyeing Edin Dzeko

Edin Dzeko has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Edin Dzeko, according to Calciomercatoweb via The Hard Tackle. The Bosnian striker is in the final six months of his contract with Inter Milan but is yet to sign a new deal. Los Blancos are planning to pick him up for free this summer.

The La Liga giants remain in the market for a proven striker, as there’s a lack of quality backup for Karim Benzema. Real Madrid want a young world-class striker to eventually replace the Frenchman at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spanish giants have already roped in Endrick for the role, but the Brazilian can only arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2024.

GiveMeSport @GiveMeSport Edin Dzeko appreciation post:



Has scored 20 Serie A goals for Inter, all since turning 35.

🤌 4 goals and an assist in his last three Serie A games.



No signs of slowing down: class is permanent! Edin Dzeko appreciation post:Has scored 20 Serie A goals for Inter, all since turning 35.🤌 4 goals and an assist in his last three Serie A games.No signs of slowing down: class is permanent! 💙 Edin Dzeko appreciation post:👏 Has scored 20 Serie A goals for Inter, all since turning 35.🤌 4 goals and an assist in his last three Serie A games. ⭐️ No signs of slowing down: class is permanent! https://t.co/qrIRSgf4QU

Benzema is expected to maintain his current level till then. However, there's also a place for an experienced campaigner like Dzeko in the squad at the moment, especially due to the Frenchman’s recent injury woes. The Bosnian could be a handy backup for the 35-year-old and is already in a rich vein of form with the Nerazzurri.

Dzeko has amassed ten goals and four assists in 23 games across competitions for Inter Milan this season. Manchester United were previously interested in the 36-year-old but have now turned their attention to Marcus Thuram. That could leave the door open for Los Blancos to get their man, unless the Nerazzurri tie him down to an extension soon.

Los Blancos offer €45 million for Pedro Porro

Pedro Porro is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have submitted a €45 million offer for Pedro Porro, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The Spanish right-back has been on a roll since joining Sporting CP from Manchester City. Initially arriving on loan, the 23-year-old's stay was made permanent last summer after a series of convincing performances.

His steady rise has caught the attention of Los Blancos. The La Liga giants are looking for an able backup for Dani Carvajal, who's on the wrong side of 30. Real Madrid are eager to ensure a smooth succession when Carvajal eventually slows down and reckon Porro could be his heir.

The 23-year-old has appeared 21 times for the Portuguese side this season across competitions, registering two goals and ten assists.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #THFC



It’s difficult deal in January as Sporting have been very clear: €45m release clause or no way.



Stance could change in June. Understand Pedro Porro is top of the list for Tottenham as new right back. Spurs will try to sign Porro as player would be keen on the move.It’s difficult deal in January as Sporting have been very clear: €45m release clause or no way.Stance could change in June. Understand Pedro Porro is top of the list for Tottenham as new right back. Spurs will try to sign Porro as player would be keen on the move. 🚨⚪️ #THFCIt’s difficult deal in January as Sporting have been very clear: €45m release clause or no way.Stance could change in June. https://t.co/HDxsTdEEEJ

Real Madrid are convinced that the Spaniard would be a hit at the Santiago Bernabeu but face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for his signature. Spurs are yet to submit an offer for Porro, but the player has his heart set on joining the Premier League side.

Carlo Ancelotti least pleased with team's defending in Villarreal loss

Carlo Ancelotti has lamented his team's defending after their defeat on Sunday. The Italian refused to blame the referee or VAR and instead reflected on his team's poor performance while protecting their lead.

Speaking to the press, Ancelotti said that Real Madrid failed to deal with Villarreal's pressing strategy.

"It was a difficult game. We didn't defend well; we made mistakes at the start and then getting back into the game is not easy. We didn't start the year well, like last year," said Ancelotti.

He added:

"We made mistakes; we have to read the situation better. If they press you well, we have the possibility of getting the long ball; we shouldn't have problems getting a long ball. Sometimes it's the reading that fails; it's not that good."

Los Blancos Live @TheBlancosLive 🎙️ LIVE: Post-game press conference.



Carlo Ancelotti: “They played better than us. I think the two penalty kicks are valid according to the rules, and we have to respect the referee's decision about that. I guess the fans don't like these rules.” 🎙️ LIVE: Post-game press conference. #VillarealRealMadrid Carlo Ancelotti: “They played better than us. I think the two penalty kicks are valid according to the rules, and we have to respect the referee's decision about that. I guess the fans don't like these rules.” 🔴🎙️ LIVE: Post-game press conference. #VillarealRealMadrid Carlo Ancelotti: “They played better than us. I think the two penalty kicks are valid according to the rules, and we have to respect the referee's decision about that. I guess the fans don't like these rules.” https://t.co/umiHfXrTA5

The manager added that the fixture congestion forced him to make a few changes to his team, including opting for Eder Militao at right-back.

"I've seen Militao do well with Brazil; it's true that Lucas (Vazquez) is more used to it, but he played 90 minutes recently, and I preferred to put in a fresher player," said Ancelotti.

He continued:

"The defensive part was the fault of the team, which was not positioned. We have to focus on that. I wanted to put energy into the match; it has been a back-and-forth match; we tried to tie this match; we couldn't and now to look forward."

Barcelona could go three points clear at the top if they win their game against Atletico Madrid later tonight.

