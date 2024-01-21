Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Florian Wirtz; club sign Jeremy de Leon, and more - January 21, 2024

Real Madrid are preparing to welcome Almeria to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (January 21) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s team are second in the league, behind Girona, but will return to the top with a win.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have set their sights on Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have completed the signature of talented Puerto Rican youngster Jeremy de Leon.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 21, 2024:

Real Madrid eyeing Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Florian Wirtz, according to BILD. The German midfielder has been in explosive form this season for Bayer Leverkusen, registering eight goals and 12 assists in 25 appearances across competitions. His efforts have been key to Xavi Alonso’s side sitting pretty atop the Bundesliga table.

The 20-year-old’s performances have caused a stir at multiple clubs in Europe, with Los Blancos also among his admirers. The La Liga giants are well stocked in midfield, having signed Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. The English midfielder has enjoyed a stunning start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu, registering 17 goals and seven assists in 25 outings across competitions.

However, with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos staring at uncertain futures, Real Madrid are surfing the market for suitable replacements. Wirtz is a generational talent who could take the club to greater heights, which is why Los Blancos are keen to secure his services. However, prising him away from the BayArena won’t be easy, as his contract runs till 2027.

The Bundesliga giants will only consider offers north of £100 million for the German, who already appears worth his weight in gold. Los Blancos also face competition from Bayern Munich and Manchester City for Wirtz’s services.

Los Blancos sign Jeremy de Leon

Real Madrid have completed the signing of Jeremy de Leon, according to Marca. The 19-year-old has become only the second player from Puerto Rica to don the fabled white shirt, after Eduardo Ordonez. The former midfielder arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu in 1926 and left a year later, registering one appearance.

De Leon is a winger, who has caught the eye with his speed and skills at Spanish side Castellon. Los Blancos have a penchant of picking up the biggest talents in South American football, and the teenager is their latest catch.

De Leon’s contract with Castellon expires in 2024, but he hasn’t signed a new deal yet. The Spanish third-tier club initially turned down the offer from Los Blancos. However, the player’s contract situation forced their hand.

The 19-year-old will join Real Madrid Castilla but will have his eyes on a place on the first team. An announcement from Los Blancos is awaited.

Endrick opens up on Pele comparisons

Endrick will arrive at Real Madrid this summer.

Endrick wants to etch his own name in the world of football amid comparisons to some of the greats in the history of the game.

The Brazilian teenager is scheduled to arrive at Real Madrid this summer, with the club securing his services from Palmeiras. Endrick is the next big thing to emerge in South American football and visited the Santiago Bernabeu this month to meet with his future teammates.

Speaking recently to the press, as cited by Madrid Universal, the 17-year-old sounded confident of dealing with the burdens of expectations.

“There are things that happen, and there are people who talk and say, it’s the new Pele, the new Ronaldo.

"I want to be Endrick, and, for me, what is talked about I don’t care. Now I have a great responsibility, I’m going to put up with the pressure because I know that I can help my family, and I also want to encourage other young people,” said Endrick.

Endrick could be a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema for Los Blancos.