Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Florian Wirtz; Kylian Mbappe backed for Paris stay, and more - November 30, 2023

Real Madrid registered a 4-2 win over Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (November 29) at the Santiago Bernabeu. Goals from Rodrygo Goes, Jude Bellingham, Nico Paz and Joselu helped Los Blancos win Group C with a game to go.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz. Elsewhere, Madrid-target Kylian Mbappe has been backed to stay with Paris Saint-Germain.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 30, 2023:

Real Madrid eyeing Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz (left) has admirers at Real Madrid

Real Madrid are interested in Florian Wirtz, according to transfer insider Florian Plettenberg.

The German midfielder is a sought-after player in the European circuit, following his explosive form with Bayer Leverkusen. Wirtz has six goals and 10 assists in 18 games across competitions this season, helping the club to the top of the Bundesliga table.

Los Blancos are among his suitors and are attentive to his spectacular rise at the BayArena. The Bundesliga side are hoping to keep hold of him for at least another season and will only consider his departure in 2025.

Expand Tweet

The La Liga giants are not alone in the race, with Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City also monitoring Wirtz. The 20-year-old's contract with Leverkusen runs till 2027, and he's expected to cost around €120 million.

Kylian Mbappe backed for Paris stay

Kylian Mbappe's future remains uncertain.

L’Équipe journalist Loic Tanzi has backed Kylian Mbappe to stay with PSG. The French superstar is in the final year of his contract but hasn't agreed an extension yet.

Real Madrid are long-term admirers of Mbappe but have twice failed to sign him in recent transfer windows. The La Liga giants are expected to sign him on a Bosman move next summer

Speaking to talkSPORT, Tanzi acknowledged interest in the 24-year-old from Los Blancos and Liverpool. However, he backed Mbappe to stay at the Parc des Princes, as he loves the Parisians.

“I think he loves the club. He loves Paris Saint-German because he’s a young man from here, from the area of Paris. If you asked me the question during the summer, I would say 100 percent (that) he would leave at the end of the year," said Tanzi.

He continued:

“And I’m not so sure now because I think winning the Champions League here in Paris is more important for him than winning the Champions League in Madrid, for example.

"I think winning just one Champions League here is more important than winning two or three in Madrid or in Liverpool, for example, because we know Liverpool want him as well.”

Mbappe could be a successor to Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti speaks about his future

Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that it's unwise to leave Real Madrid. The Italian manager's contract with Los Blancos expires at the end of this season, but he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

UOL Esporte have said that he's set to take charge of the Brazil national team next summer. However, journalist Sergio Santos has contradicted the report, saying that the La Liga giants are planning to extend Ancelotti's stay.

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho, in a recent interview with Rai1, praised the Italian and said that only a madman would leave the Santiago Bernabeu. Speaking to Dsport, Ancelotti echoed those sentiments and spoke fondly of the Portuguese.

“I listened to Mourinho, if he is Ancelottista I am Mourinhista. We have a great relationship.

"We also have a bond with Roma: I was captain there, and I have fantastic memories of that time. I quite agree with him, only a madman would want to leave Madrid," said Ancelotti.

Ancelotti also lauded Raul's work with the Real Madrid Castilla team.

"Nico Paz looks very good, despite his age. He is very young, just like Gonzalo García or Mario Martín. They are players who can continue to evolve and have a career at Madrid, but they have to go little by little.

"We have to be careful with young players, but, for the moment, they are doing well. Raul’s work has been fantastic," said Ancelotti.

Interestingly, Raul is among the candidates shortlisted to replace the Italian should he leave Real Madrid in the summer, as per ESPN.