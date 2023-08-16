Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Gabriel Magalhaes; PSG optimistic of Kylian Mbappe extension, and more - August 16, 2023

Real Madrid will be determined to wrestle back the league after losing out to Barcelona last season. Carlo Ancelotti has made multiple upgrades to his squad this summer but remains in the hunt for more.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have set their sights on Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes. Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain are confident of tying superstar striker Kylian Mbappe down to a new deal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 16, 2023:

Real Madrid eyeing Gabriel Magalhaes

Gabriel Magalhaes has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have identified Gabriel Magalhaes as a possible replacement for Eder Militao, according to PL Brasil.

Los Blancos were dealt a second blow in matter of weeks after Militao had picked up an ACL injury against Athletic Club. The La Liga giants have already lost Thibaut Courtois to an ACL injury this summer.

Militao is now expected to spend a chunk of the season on the sidelines as he prepares for surgery. Real Madrid are scouting the market for a replacement and have set their sights on Gabriel.

The Brazilian started Arsenal's game against Liverpool from the bench and has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

PSG optimistic of Kylian Mbappe extension

Kylian Mbappe remains a priority target for Real Madrid.

PSG remain optimistic about extending Kylian Mbappe's stay in Paris, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The French forward is a long-term target for Real Madrid, who have the chance to sign him on a Bosman move next summer. However, the Parisians are determined not to lose the 24-year-old for free and are going to great lengths to suit their plan.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that the Parisians are exploring an option that would help them secure a fee for Mbappe next summer.

"PSG made it clear if Mbappe didn’t extend that he’s for sale this summer because they don’t want to lose him on a free.

"PSG have been adamant Mbappe has a secret pre-deal agreed with Real agreed for much of the summer, yet now they are suddenly optimistic a solution can be found to allow Mbappe to go to Real next summer and still get a fee," wrote Jacobs.

Jacobs added that the Ligue 1 giants are also open to keeping the Frenchman at the club beyond 2025.

"Various extension structures are being considered right now, including one option with a clause guaranteeing Mbappe can leave next summer. And PSG are even considering one extension offer that will see Mbappe stay longer than 2025," wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“The original one-year extension clause on Mbappe’s current deal has expired, which only the player could trigger, but the terms of it could also be revisited. The situation is fluid, but suddenly PSG are committed to Mbappe and Mbappe to PSG.”

Los Blancos have failed in their attempts to sign Mbappe in the last two summer transfer windows.

Kepa Arrizabalaga delighted to join Los Blancos

Kepa Arrizabalaga moved to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has said that he's proud to join Real Madrid. The Spanish goalkeeper arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu on loan from Chelsea to help Los Blancos deal with the unfortunate injury to Thibaut Courtois.

At his unveiling, as cited by AS, Kepa said that he turned down offers from other clubs to join the La Liga giants

"Hello everyone, first of all. Obviously, it’s a very happy day, very special for me, for all my family, for all my friends and close ones. I feel happy and proud to belong to Real Madrid. It’s a day to enjoy and share with those closest to me," said Kepa.

He continued:

"The decision was very easy. I had proposals from big clubs, but when I heard about this option the decision was quite quick and easy.”

Kepa might have to compete with Andriy Lunin for the No. 1 place at the Santiago Bernabeu.