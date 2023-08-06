Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos not eyeing Harry Kane; club identify Kylian Mbappe alternative, and more - August 6, 2023

Real Madrid secured a 3-1 win over Juventus earlier this week to continue their preparations for the new season. Carlo Ancelotti’s side finished second in the league last season and also failed to win the UEFA Champions League, losing to eventual winners Manchester City in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are not interested in Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants have identified an alternative to Paris Saint-Germain hitman Kylian Mbappe.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 6, 2023:

Real Madrid not eyeing Harry Kane

Harry Kane is likely to be on the move this summer.

Real Madrid are not interested in Harry Kane, according to Cadena SER. The English striker is likely to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer, and there’s a rush for his services at the moment.

Bayern Munich are leading the race for his signature and have established contact with Spurs to facilitate a move. Los Blancos have also been linked with the 30-year-old this summer.

The La Liga giants are yet to sign a replacement for Karim Benzema, who left the Santiago Bernabeu in June. Real Madrid would ideally like Kylian Mbappe to take his place, but a move for the 24-year-old hangs in the balance. Ancelotti is reluctant to head into the new season without an established No. 9 leading the line.

The Italian manager has already requested the La Liga giants to sign a new striker and has suggested Kane as the ideal candidate. The Englishman is in the final year of his contract with Tottenham but is likely to cost a fortune. However, his presence will guarantee goals and instantly make Los Blancos favourites for the league and Champions League.

Real Madrid briefly considered Ancelotti’s advice but have decided against pursuing the 30-year-old. The La Liga giants remain focussed on bringing Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2024 and believe that a move for Kane won’t add value to their plans.

Los Blancos identify Kylian Mbappe alternative

Dusan Vlahovic has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have identified Dusan Vlahovic as a possible alternative to Kylian Mbappe, according to SER Deportivos.

The La Liga giants are likely to make an attempt to sign the French forward this summer. Mbappe’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in 2024, but he has decided not to sign an extension.

Los Blancos were planning to sign him for free next year, but the Parisians are eager to cash in on him this summer. Real Madrid are in urgent need for a new No. 9 and have set their sights on Mbappe.

However, if they fail to sign the player this year, the club will turn their attention to Vlahovic. The Serb is unsettled at Juventus, who are in talks to sell him to Chelsea. However, Los Blancos could intervene and bring the 23-year-old to the Santiago Bernabeu instead.

Thiabaut Courtois wants to retire at Santiago Bernabeu

Thibaut Courtois wants to hang up his boots at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Thibaut Courtois is looking for a lengthy stay with Real Madrid. The Belgian custodian is the undisputed No. 1 at the Santiago Bernabeu and has been one of the most important players under Ancelotti.

The 31-year-old arrived at the club in 2018 as a rising star in world football and has transformed into one of the best in the planet so far. Courtois told TLN TV that he's very happy with life at the La Liga giants.

“I’m so happy at Real Madrid. My wish would be to retire here. I’ll take things year by year, and I will make sure that I take care of myself (so to last as long as possible).

"Luckily, goalkeepers can last a long time in football. Luka Modric is 37, and he is still going, so I hope that I can play for a long time, too,” said Courtois.

Courtois’ presence has helped Los Blancos concentrate on other areas of the pitch in recent transfer seasons.