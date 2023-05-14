Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos not eyeing Kylian Mbappe; club willing to cash in on Aurelien Tchouameni, and more - May 14, 2023

Real Madrid registered a 1-0 win against Getafe on Saturday (May 13) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s team will now quickly shift their focus to the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg at Manchester City on Wednesday (May 17).

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are not interested in Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are ready to cash in on midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni at the end of the season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on May 14, 2023:

Real Madrid not eyeing Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe remains linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are not interested in Kylian Mbappe, according to Marca. The Frenchman is linked with the La Liga giants once again ahead of the summer. The player is reportedly unsettled at Paris Saint-Germain, despite snubbing Los Blancos last summer to sign a new deal with the French giants.

Recent reports have claimed that the Spanish giants are looking to sign both Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund and Mbappe this summer. However, Real Madrid have no interest in negotiating with the Parisians at the moment and will not spend a penny on the French forward. Los Blancos have put their trust on Vinicius Junior and are happy with his progress. As such, Mbappe is not in their plans for next season.

However, the 24-year-old’s contract expires in 2024, but he hasn’t signed an extension yet. It's safe to say that the La Liga giants could be interested if Mbappe is available on a Bosman move next year.

Los Blancos willing to cash in on Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni could be on his way to Anfield.

Real Madrid are ready to cash in on Aurelien Tchouameni amid interest from Liverpool, according to Nacional via Football 365.

The French midfielder turned down a move to Anfield to join the La Liga giants last summer. However, his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu has been underwhelming so far. Los Blancos are not entirely convinced with his performances, and the Reds are willing to take him off their hands.

The Premier League giants are long-term admirers of the 23-year-old, and Jurgen Klopp remains eager to add the player to his kitty. Liverpool are willing to offer €60 million for the player, with an additional €20 million in add-ons.

Real Madrid reckon it's a fair proposal, with the player likely to drop down the pecking order after the imminent arrival of Bellingham.

Stan Collymore backs Real Madrid to reach Champions League final

Stan Collymore reckons Real Madrid will get the better of Manchester City.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has backed Real Madrid to get the better of Manchester City in midweek. The two sides clash in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday (May 17) at the Etihad. The tie is evenly poised following a 1-1 draw in the first leg last week.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore backed Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior to have an influence at the Etihad, where Madrid have never won before.

“I think the tie is really even – it’s so finely poised. Even if Manchester City came away from the Santiago Bernabeu leading one-nil, you still couldn’t discount Real Madrid in the return leg next week,” said Collymore.

He continued:

“Karim Benzema had a quiet night on Tuesday, so you’d expect him to turn up at the Etihad. Vini Junior is on fire, and with all the experience they have, particularly in midfield with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, Los Blancos are definitely still in this semifinal.”

Collymore accepted that City are the clear favourites but pointed out that Los Blancos’ record in the Champions League makes it tough to bet against them.

“Manchester City will be clear favourites, especially as they’ll be playing at home, but with that comes a whole heap of pressure, and this situation in Europe isn’t something the club are overly familiar with, so it’s going to be interesting to see how it plays out,” said Collymore.

He concluded:

“It’s tough to call a winner, but given Madrid’s rich history in this competition and how they believe the Champions League is their trophy, I’m going to say the Spaniards will nick it 2-1 on the night.”

The La Liga giants are expected to go all out for the Champions League to make up for a poor league campaign this season.

