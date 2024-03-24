Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Liverpool ace, club enter Jamal Musiala race, and more - March 24, 2024

Real Madrid are preparing to face Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 31 in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's team have opened up a comfortable eight-point lead at the top of the table after 29 games.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants are interested in a Liverpool full-back. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are eyeing a move for Jamal Musiala.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 24, 2024.

Real Madrid eyeing Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are among the clubs eyeing Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The English full-back will enter the final year of his contract with Liverpool this summer and hasn't signed a new deal yet. Los Blancos are reportedly on the hunt for Dani Carvajal's long-term replacement and Alexander-Arnold will be perfect for the job.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano insisted that the Reds have no desire to offload their prized asset at the moment.

"Real Madrid are among the top clubs monitoring Trent Alexander-Arnold’s situation at Liverpool as the defender is out of contract at Anfield in 2025. The player is currently not in talks over a new deal and Real are attentive to this situation, which is normal when a big star’s contract is close to expiring,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“There has been no contact with any of the parties involved, just interest in the full-back at the moment. Of course, there have been major changes at Liverpool recently behind the scenes and the Premier League club’s new board will discuss their priorities and work to understand how to handle Trent’s situation, as at the moment they’re showing no plans or desire to sell Alexander-Arnold.”

The 25-year-old has appeared 302 times for the Merseyside club till date, scoring 18 goals and setting up 82 more.

Los Blancos enter Jamal Musiala race

Jamal Musiala is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Jamal Musiala, according to Fichajes. The German midfielder has earned rave reviews with his recent performances for Bayern Munich and remains one of the club's most important players. However, he has struggled for minutes under Thomas Tuchel and is apparently unsettled at the Allianz Arena.

Musiala has appeared 31 times across competitions this season for the Bavarians, scoring 12 goals and setting up seven more. His efforts have apparently turned heads at Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola pushing to secure his services. However, the Cityzens will face competition from Los Blancos for the 21-year-old.

Rodrygo Goes opens up on pressure of playing at Santiago Bernabeu

Rodrygo Goes's future remains subject to speculation

Rodrygo Goes has insisted that one cannot settle for anything less than a win when playing for Real Madrid. The Brazilian forward's future at the Santiago Bernabeu remains up in the air following the impending arrival of Kylian Mbappe from the Santiago Bernabeu. Rodrygo has been in decent form this season, registering 13 goals and eight assists from 41 outings across competitions.

Speaking to The Guardian, the 23-year-old revealed that he embraces the pressures of playing for Los Blancos and the Brazil national team.

"Today I play for the biggest national team in the world and the biggest club in the world. If I don’t want pressure playing for those two, something is wrong. There would be no way to continue. I can never settle for losing. That’s the mentality of Real Madrid and the Seleção," said Rodrygo.

He continued:

“I always think about winning. That’s what I’ve got in my head. I need to win to please the Brazilian and Real Madrid supporters. Everyone has a little fear - it’s normal. Some people know how to deal with fear better than others. That’s the difference.

"There is really a lot of pressure. There’s no rest in football. If you win on Wednesday, you’re the best in the world. If you lose on Sunday, you’re the worst in the world. You have to have balance.”

Rodrygo's contract with the La Liga giants runs until June 30, 2028.