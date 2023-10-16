Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Mikel Oyarzabal; Andriy Lunin considered summer exit, and more - October 16, 2023

Real Madrid are gearing up for their La Liga game against Sevilla on Saturday (October 21). The La Liga leaders are two points clear of second-placed Girona after nine games.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in Real Sociedad attacker Mikel Oyarzabal. Elsewhere, goalkeeper Andriy Lunin considered leaving the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 16, 2023:

Real Madrid eyeing Mikel Oyarzabal

Real Madrid are interested in Mikel Oyarzabal, according to Defensa Central. The 26-year-old has developed into one of the finest attackers in the league at Real Sociedad. This season, the Spaniard has registered five goals and one assist from 11 appearances across competitions.

His efforts have turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu. The La Liga giants have drawn up a five-man shortlist for next summer, and the Real Sociedad captain features prominently in that list.

However, Oyarzabal's contract with Sociedad runs till 2028, so prising him away from the Reale Arena won't be an easy affair.

Andriy Lunin considered summer exit

Andriy Lunin has struggled for first-team opportunities at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Andriy Lunin has revealed that he contemplated leaving Real Madrid this summer. The Ukrainian goalkeeper has been the No. 2 at the Santiago Bernabeu for a while.

The injury to Thibaut Courtois in pre-season opened up a window of opportunity for Lunin. However, Los Blancos opted to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea on loan to address the situation.

Lunin made two appearances at the start of the season for the La Liga giants and has since played second-fiddle to Kepa. The Ukrainian told Madrid Xtra that he enjoys a cordial relationship with Kepa:

"At the end of last season I was thinking about it. It's normal when you don't play. But Real Madrid has always been a dream since I was young. You don't really want to leave.

"But you always want to play, you train to play. You want to feel the emotions of the games. ... We will see. Now I'm focused on training," said Lunin.

He continued:

"There were offers from other clubs, but I didn't talk to them, there was nothing serious. ... I do what I have to. At the end, it's Ancelotti who decides.

"Kepa and I compete. We do the same work. We will see. The season is long. We are competing but only on the pitch. Off the pitch it's all perfect (between us). He's a new player, just like I was a few years ago. We have to act like a team."

Lunin's contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of the season.

Rodrygo Goes opens up on preferred position on the pitch

Rodrygo Goes hasn't been at his best this season.

Rodrygo Goes has admitted that he doesn't like operating as a No. 9. The Brazilian has been used in the role this season following the departure of Karim Benzema this summer. Rodrygo has struggled, though, registering just one goal and one assist in 11 appearances across competitions this season.

While on international duty, as cited by Marca, the 22-year-old said that he prefers to play in the wings.

"I've always made it clear that I have the ability to play on the wings. I just don't like playing as a (No.) 9, although at my club I have to do it. In Brazil, I have more freedom to move," said Rodrygo.

The La Liga giants have Joselu in their squad for the No. 9 role, with the Spaniard joining on a season-long loan this summer.