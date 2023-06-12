Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Randal Kolo Muani as Karim Benzema replacement; Nacho set to stay, and more - June 12, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to invest in their squad this summer after a disappointing campaign. Carlo Ancelotti's men finished second in La Liga and bowed out of the UEFA Champions League in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos want to sign Randal Kolo Muani as a replacement for the outgoing Karim Benzema. Elsewhere, Nacho Fernandez has confirmed that he will extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 12, 2023:

Real Madrid eyeing Randal Kolo Muani as Karim Benzema replacement

Randal Kolo Muani has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have identified Randal Kolo Muani as a possible replacement for Karim Benzema, according to Sportbild via Madrid Universal.

Benzema has left Los Blancos this month after a lengthy association with the club. The 35-year-old has been indispensable for the La Liga giants in the last few seasons, so Ancelotti is eager to bring in a suitable replacement.

Harry Kane has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. However, any move for the Englishman could jeopardise the Spanish side's plans to sign Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland in 2024.

As such, Los Blancos have turned their attention to Kolo Muani, who could work in tandem with either player. The Frenchman has enjoyed a tremendous rise with Eintracht Frankfurt recently.

Kolo Muani has amassed 23 goals and 17 assists in 43 games across competitions for the Bundesliga side this season. Real Madrid are planning to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu, but the 24-year-old is likely to cost around €100 million. Los Blancos also face stiff competition from Bayern Munich for the player's signature.

Nacho Fernandez set to stay

Nacho Fernandez has agreed to continue his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Nacho Fernandez has said that he has decided to extend his association with Real Madrid.

The Spanish defender rose through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu and spent his entire career with Los Blancos. He has been an excellent backup option for the La Liga giants over the years.

However, the player's contract with Real Madrid is set to run out at the end of this month, giving rise to speculation regarding his future. Speaking to the press, as cited by AS, Nacho said that he's excited to continue his stay with Los Blancos.

"My club and my family go hand in hand. There are always offers from abroad, but I have decided to stay for another year. I am very happy with this decision. I’m really excited to continue at Madrid," said Nacho.

The 33-year-old has appeared 319 times across competitions for Real Madrid.

Rodrygo Goes backed to get better

Rodrygo Goes has been in red-hot form this season.

Rodrygo Goes' personal trainer Marcel Duarte reckons the sky is the limit for his client.

The Brazilian forward has been in exceptional form for Real Madrid in recent seasons and was decisive once again in the recently concluded campaign. The 22-year-old registered 19 goals and 11 assists in 57 games across competitions in the recently concluded season.

Speaking to AS, Duarte said that he's working to help Rodrygo peak once he hits 28.

"He is nowhere near his ceiling yet because he’s barely 22 years old. Players are usually 28 years old when they reach 100 percent in their profession.

"We have a plan already up to that age (28 years). Something always changes because seasons are different. But we already have an idea, and until he hits 28, we still have a lot to achieve," said Duarte.

He continued:

"Can we bring parts of that plan forward? No. We are going to go little by little, because one season demands one thing, the next one, something else. ... But the most important thing is communication with the club."

Duarte also spoke highly of Los Blancos fitness coach Antonio Pintus.

"We have great communication with Pintus. … Antonio is a great trainer. I am always delighted to talk to him. He has a very large team. He’s very fond of us. Our communication is the key that Rodrygo will reach 28 years at 100 percent," said Duarte.

With Karik Benzema, Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio gone, Rodrygo will have to shoulder greater responsibilities next season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes