Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Randall Rodriguez; West Ham United want Brahim Diaz, and more - January 2, 2024

Real Madrid will look to start the new season with a bang when they host Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (January 3) in La Liga. Los Blancos lead the title race after 18 games.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants have identified Penarol custodian Randall Rodriguez as a possible replacement for Andriy Lunin. Elsewhere, West Ham United have set their sights on Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 2, 2024:

Real Madrid eyeing Randall Rodriguez

Real Madrid have identified Randall Rodriguez as a possible replacement for Andriy Lunin, according to AS.

The Ukrainian goalkeeper's future at the Santiago Bernabeu remains up in the air, and he could leave this year. Los Blancos are preparing for his imminent departure and have identified Rodriguez as an option.

The Uruguayan goalkeeper won the Under-20 World Cup last year and has been called up to the first team at Penarol. While he's yet to break into the starting XI, the 20-year-old is a star in the youth ranks, and his efforts have impressed the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy.

The La Liga giants enjoy a cordial relationship with the Uruguayan club, so a move is unlikely to be a problem.

West Ham United want Brahim Diaz

Brahim Diaz has admirers at the London Stadium.

West Ham United are interested in Brahim Diaz, according to Real Madrid Exclusivo.

The Spanish midfielder was linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer following his lengthy loan spell with AC Milan. However, Diaz opted to stay at the club and fight for his place, a move that seems to have backfired. The 24-year-old has appeared 17 times across competitions, mostly from the bench, registering four goals and two assists.

Despite his lack of game time, Diaz is not short of options should he seek a new adventure, with the Hammers among his suitors. The London side are looking for midfield reinforcements in January to help sustain their recent rise.

The Spaniard has emerged as an option, but prising him away won't be easy. Los Blancos want £52 million to part ways with their prized asset, while Milan, Aston Villa and Newcastle United also have their eyes on the 24-year-old.

Diego Lopez wants Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Diego Lopez reckons Kylian Mbappe would be a better choice than Erling Haaland for the club.

The French superstar has entered the final six months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain but hasn't agreed an extension yet. Mbappe is a long-term target for Los Blancos, who have twice failed to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The La Liga giants are likely to return for the player this summer, with the 25-year-old set to be available on a Bosman move. Speaking to AS, Lopez said that Mbappe would bring a lot to the table for his former club.

"I would choose Mbappe. He is a player who can contribute many things to Real Madrid, although there are already great players in his position, and I don’t know what will happen. Today, Real Madrid has a great team and they can win many titles," said Lopez.

However, the Spaniard admitted that he isn't sure if Mbappe's much-publicized move to the Santiago Bernabeu will materialise.

"No. I don’t know if he will come or not. It is a topic that has been talked about a lot, and after what happened I do not know what will happen. Madrid is superior to Mbappe and everyone else, even all the players.

"The greats who were there. The club is what makes a player great, not the other way around. Whoever wants to play for Real Madrid has to be willing to make the team grow wonderfully, and this is a club that gives you a lot," said Lopez.

L'Equipe has claimed that the Parisians are confident of keeping Mbappe at the Parc des Princes.