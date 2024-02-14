Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Rasmus Hojlund; club retain Alphonso Davies interest, and more - February 14, 2024

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 1-0 win at RB Leipzig in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday (February 13). Brahim Diaz scored the all-important goal early in the second half to give his team an advantage ahead of the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are monitoring Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have retained their interest in Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 14, 2024:

Real Madrid eyeing Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund (left) is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Rasmus Hojlund, according to Defensa Central. The Danish striker arrived at Manchester United from Alatanta in the summer and has shown signs of promise.

After a slow start, Hojlund has picked up pace. The 21-year-old has scored 11 goals and set up two in 29 outings across competitions for the Red Devils, scoring in his last five league games.

His efforts have turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are in the market for a No. 9 and have their eyes on Kylian Mbappe as well as Erling Haaland.

However, Mbappe’s proposed move remains under a cloud of doubt amid reports that his camp are unimpressed by the financial offer from the La Liga giants. Meanwhile, Haaland has said that he's happy at Manchester City.

The situation has prompted Real Madrid to consider alternatives, and Hojlund has emerged as an option. However, prising him away from Old Trafford would be a complicated affair.

Los Blancos retain Alphonso Davies interest, says Fabrizio Romano

Alphonso Davies has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid remain interested in Alphonso Davies, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Canadian speedster is a long-term target for the La Liga giants, and his future at Bayern Munich remains up in the air ahead of the summer. Davies is yet to sign a new deal with the Bavarians, having entered the final 18 months of his contract.

Ancelotti wants an upgrade on Ferland Mendy, with the French full-back likely to leave at the end of the season. Davies has been identified as the ideal candidate for the job and is considered to be a perfect fit in the Italian's style of play.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Bayern will continue to try to tie the 23-year-old down to a new deal.

“Honestly guys, I’ve heard nothing on any rumours linking Alphonso Davies with the club. Absolutely nothing concrete or new.

"Bayern will continue until the end of May/June to try and get him to extend his contract; then, if that’s not possible, he could be made available in the summer transfer market,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“He’s another one to watch guys as Real Madrid remain interested, for sure. For a long time now they’ve been on it, and they remain keen on signing Alphonso.”

Davies has appeared 27 times across competitions this season, registering one goal and three assists.

Veteran duo to decide their own future, says Fabrizio Romano

Luka Modric (left) and Toni Kroos are in the final months of their contracts.

Real Madrid are waiting for Luka Modric and Toni Kroos to decide their future, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The two veteran midfielders have been the pillars of Los Blancos' recent success but are in the final six months of their respective contracts. While Kroos continues to be a first-team regular under Ancelotti, Modric has had to settle for a reduced role this season.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that both players have earned the right to decide their next move.

“Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are two of the best players in the world, and they have earned the right to decide what they want to do in terms of staying at Real Madrid or not.

"Carlo Ancelotti has said that he believes that players should retire when they’re still at the top, but it’s completely up to Kroos and Modric now – Real Madrid are just waiting on their decision,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“Aside from Kroos and Modric, there is the potential left-back situation with Alphonso Davies as discussed, and let’s see if a new right-back could also be a topic too, based on opportunities.”

Modric remains heavily linked with an exit, amid reported interest from MLS side Inter Miami.