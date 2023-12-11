Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Santiago Gimenez; club battling Arsenal for Caylan Vickers, and more - December 11, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to face Union Berlin at the Olympiastadion Berlin on Tuesday (December 12) in their final Champions League group game. Carlo Ancelotti's team have won all five games to qualify for the knockouts as group winners.

Meanwhile, the La Liga giants are interested in Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are locked in battle with Arsenal for the services of Reading midfielder Caylan Vickers.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 11, 2023:

Real Madrid eyeing Santiago Gimenez

Santiago Gimenez has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Santiago Gimenez, according to Football Transfers. The La Liga giants are in the market for a new goalscorer and have identified Kylian Mbappe as their preferred target. The French superstar's contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of this season, but he hasn't agreed an extension yet.

Los Blancos are hoping to prise him away on a Bosman move next summer. However, they have failed in their attempts to sign the 24-year-old on two previous occasions.

Hence they have identified Gimenez as a failsafe should history repeat itself. The Uruguayan striker has been in glorious form for Feyenoord recently, registering 20 goals and three assists in 19 outings across competitions this season.

Los Blancos could give Mbappe till January 15 to come to a decision regarding a possible move to the Santiago Bernabeu. If he stalls, the club could move on to Gimenez. The Uruguayan striker is also being eyed by Chelsea, as a possible alternative to Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen.

Los Blancos battling Arsenal for Caylan Vickers

Real Madrid are competing with Arsenal for the services of Caylan Vickers, according to Diario AS.

The La Liga giants have a penchant of picking up the brightest young talents of the land and have found great success in the South American market. Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Endrick are results of extensive scoutings. Los Blancos have now turned their attention to England and unearthed a gem in Vickers.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has been quite impressive with Reading, registering four goals and four assists in 19 outings across competitions this season.

He's expected to become a huge star, but the Royals will have to cash in on him, thanks to their poor finances. Vickers is expected to cost just €1 million, but Real Madrid will have to battle the Gunners for his services.

Carlo Ancelotti relaxed despite dropping points

Carlo Ancelotti expressed no frustation despite dropping two points against Real Betis over the weekend.

Real Madrid took the lead at the Benito Villamarin early in the second half through Jude Bellingham. However Aitor Ruibal equalised for the hosts to force a share of the spoils.

Nevertheless, Ancelotti said that he was satisfied with the result.

"The bad thing that happened is that Ruibal scored a fantastic goal. and they tied the game.

"I am satisfied. You cannot always do everything well. I leave here satisfied. It is a good point for the table. Do you want me to say that I am sad or angry? It is not like this. I am happy," said Ancelotti.

He continued:

"It was a good game played well by both sides. The result is correct. We conceded the goal after a loss when we were at our best, but Betis did not deserve to lose. They played well, like us."

Los Blancos dropped to second in the league table this weekend, behind Girona, who registered a stunning 4-2 win at Barcelona on Sunday.