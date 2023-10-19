Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Takefusa Kubo reunion; Luka Modric unlikely to leave in January, and more: October 19, 2023

Real Madrid lead La Liga after nine games. Carlo Ancelotti's men next travel to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Saturday (October 21) to face Sevilla.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in bringing Real Sociedad midfielder Takefusa Kubo back to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, veteran midfielder Luka Modric is unlikely to leave the club this winter.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 19, 2023:

Real Madrid eyeing Takefusa Kubo reunion

Takefusa Kubo is wanted back at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning to bring Takefusa Kubo back to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer, according to journalist Angel Lopez.

The Japanese forward left Los Blancos in 2022 to join Real Sociedad and has turned his career around. This season, the 22-year-old has registered five goals and two assists in 10 appearances across competitions.

Kubo's exploits have forced Real Madrid to take note, and they're now considering his return. The Japanese has a €60 million release clause in his contract. However, Los Blancos own half the player's rights and can sign him for just €30 million next year.

The 22-year-old is yet to make a decision on his future, though, as he's happy with Sociedad.

Luka Modric unlikely to leave in January

Luka Modric is not planning to leave this winter.

Luka Modric is not planning to leave Real Madrid in January, according to transfer insider Jose Felix Diaz.

The Croatian midfielder has struggled for game time this season, prompting talks of an exit. The 38-year-old has started just four of his nine appearances across competitions this season.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has preferred to use the talented youngsters at his disposal, with the La Liga giants implementing succession plans for the veteran midfielder.

The situation has been a cause of frustation for Modric, who has been a pivotal part of Real Madrid's recent success. Inter Miami, who boast the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in their ranks, are eyeing the developments with interest.

However, the player isn't ready to throw in the towel yet, and the club are also keen to have him on their books. Ancelotti reckons Modric has a big role to play in the remainder of the season.

Los Blancos, meanwhile, want him to end the season on a high ahead of a possible exit next summer.

Jude Bellingham eyeing lengthy stay with Los Blancos

Jude Bellingham has hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jude Bellingham has revealed that he's planning to stay at Real Madrid for more than a decade.

The English midfielder arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Borussia Dortmund this summer. He has hit the ground running, registering 10 goals and three assists in 10 outings across competitions.

The 20-year-old has been decisive for the Three Lions as well, helping them pick up a 3-1 win against Italy in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier on Tuesday. After the game, as cited by AS, Bellingham said that joining Los Blancos has helped him hit a new level.

"This is the club I want to be at for the next 10 to 15 years of my life. I am loving it there. Carlo basically said this position is where he sees me. 100 per cent.

"When you are around, those mentalities and quality of players every day, it takes you to a new level mentally, physically and technically," said Bellingham.

Bellingham went on to admit that he has to deliver following a big-money (€103 million) move to Real Madrid.

“I am getting a little better each time I play. It was a really good night for us. We all remember what happened a few years ago when they played us here. You always aim for progression.

"We are heading in the right direction and a very important win for us. I am loving football at the minute. My management at club and country are giving me freedom to play it how I see it," said Bellingham.

He continued:

“Since the last few months, I have been really working on my timing getting into the box, and as I am arriving, I am arriving with a big hunger. With the big transfer the fact is I have to deliver, whether it is a goal or assist or a match-winning performance.”

Bellingham turned down offers from the Premier League to move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.