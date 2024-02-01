Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Virgil van Dijk; club not in talks for Alejandro Garnacho, and more - February 1, 2024

Real Madrid travel to the Coliseum on Thursday (February 1) to face Getafe in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's men are second in the league after 21 games, while their opponents are tenth.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have set their sights on Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are not in talks to sign Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 1, 2024:

Real Madrid eyeing Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk is wanted at Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning to bring Virgil van Dijk to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Fichajes.

The Dutch defender's future at Liverpool has been thrown in the air following Jurgen Klopp's decision to leave at the end of the season. Van Dijk has been integral to the Red's recent success and has admirers across Europe.

Los Blancos are hoping to take advantage of the uncertainties at Anfield to secure the 32-year-old's services. The La Liga giants are in need of defensive reinforcements, and the chance to lap up Van Dijk could be too tempting to resist.

Earlier this week, the Dutch defender admitted that he remains unsure of his future at Merseyside.

"That’s a big question. I don’t know (if he will be part of the future at Liverpool). Nothing has really changed. Obviously things will change at the end of the season and in the new season, but, at the moment, it doesn’t, and we have to keep doing the same things.

"It’s easier said than done, but I sense the rest of the boys think like that as well, and it is the job for me to ensure we keep it that way," said Van Dijk.

He continued:

“We are all human beings, and we have emotions – some players feel different about the manager’s announcement than others. That’s absolutely normal because everyone thinks in different ways, but I didn’t notice the professionalism being dropped or the level of standard.

"The training sessions I have seen in the last couple of days were not different than before.”

Van Dijk's age, though, makes him a short-term option for Real Madrid.

Los Blancos not in talks for Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho has enjoyed a steady rise at Old Trafford.

Real Madrid are not planning to move for Alejandro Garnacho right now, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentinean forward exploded into the scene at Manchester United last season and has continued his steady rise this campaign. Journalist Steve Bates recently said that Los Blancos and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in the 19-year-old.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the rumours are untrue.

"I also don’t know anything about Alejandro Garnacho being a concrete target for clubs like Real Madrid and PSG, despite rumours. It’s obvious to link one of the best talents in the world with these clubs, but there’s absolutely nothing now," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"He’s focused on Manchester United, and, obviously, United are super happy for him.I think that scouting a player like Garnacho would be kind of crazy. All top clubs follow regularly big talents in big clubs, so there’s nothing into it.”

Garnacho has appeared 29 times across competitions this season for the Red Devils, registering five goals and two assists.

Jude Bellingham wants Erling Haaland at Santiago Bernabeu

Erling Haaland (left) and Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is pushing for Erling Haaland to join Real Madrid, according to AS.

The Norwegian forward has been a rage at Manchester City since arriving in 2022. Haaland played a starring role in City’s historic treble win last campaign and remains one of their most important players. The 23-year-old has appeared 23 times across competitions this season, registering 19 goals and setting up five.

He has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu and has been touted as the ideal candidate to fill Karim Benzema's boots. With a cloud of uncertainty hanging over Los Blancos’ pursuit of Kylian Mbappe, Haaland remains an option this summer. Bellingham enjoyed a close relationship with the Norwegian during their time at Borussia Dortmund and now wants a reunion in Spain.

The Englishman has been filling his good friend’s ears with inside information about the La Liga giants and has also publicly backed the move recently. Interestingly, Haaland’s €200 million release clause is only applicable for Premier League clubs, which means that Real Madrid could sign him for much less.