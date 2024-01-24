Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Yan Couto; Arda Guler could leave in January, and more - January 24, 2024

Real Madrid are second in La Liga after 20 games, one point adrift of surprise leaders Girona (52), who have played a game more. Carlo Ancelotti’s team next face Las Palmas on Saturday (January 27) in the league.

Meanwhile, the La Liga giants are interested in Manchester City's on-loan right-back Yan Couto. Elsewhere, attacker Arda Guler could leave the Santiago Bernabeu on loan this month.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 24, 2024:

Real Madrid eyeing Yan Couto

Yan Couto has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Yan Couto, according to Marca. The Brazilian right-back joined Girona on loan from Manchester City last summer and has been a hit at the Estadi Montilivi.

Couto has appeared 24 times across competitions this season, registering two goals and seven assists. His form has been integral to the club’s rise in the league this year.

Couto is yet to appear for City, having signed for the Premier League champions in 2020, but has already earned rave reviews with his efforts for Girona. Los Blancos reckon he could be a long-term successor for Dani Carvajal, who's on the wrong side of 30.

Interestingly, the player recently admitted that he dreams of playing for Los Blancos in the future.

Arda Guler could leave on loan in January

Arda Guler remains highly rated at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Arda Guler could leave the Santiago Bernabeu before the end of the month on a temporary move, according to SPORT.

The Turkish midfielder joined Real Madrid from Fenerbahce last summer but has endured an injury-ravaged season. The teenager has missed 16 games due to muscle injury and meniscus damage. He only returned to full fitness at the turn of the year and has appeared twice for the club.

Despite impressing on the pitch, Guler is some way down the pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian manager prefers Jude Bellingham, Brahim Diaz and Dani Ceballos ahead of the 18-year-old, which has added to the player’s frustration.

Guler was an unused substitute against Almeria last weekend and appeared visibly unimpressed by the situation. A loan move could materialise to help him gather much needed game time and improve his fitness.

Luka Modric turned down Al-Nassr last summer, confirms ex-director

Luka Modric’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu remains up in the air.

Former Al-Nassr director Goran Vucevic has confirmed that Luka Modric turned down a move to the Middle East last summer.

The Croatian midfielder was heavily tipped to leave Real Madrid in 2023, following the arrival of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. Al-Nassr were hot on his heels, but a move failed to materialise, as the 38-year-old opted to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking recently, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Vucevic said that staying with Los Blancos was always the primary option for Modric last summer.

“It’s true. Luka was our great wish. We spoke with him on several occasions, with all due respect to Real Madrid, which was always his first option.

"We had a good relationship. We met in Riyadh before the World Cup in Qatar and in Madrid. The owners of the club, Modric and I, were in the meetings,” said

He continued:

“Luka told us that he was not considering any other options than Real Madrid and Al Nassr. He said his first option was Madrid, and if he didn’t stay, he would come. That’s the only truth.”

Modric has struggled for game time this season, registering 24 appearances across competitions, starting 10.